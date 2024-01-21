Jan 22 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) IRISH LUCK was a little unlucky last time over a mile. His best run has been over this trip and first-time blinkers can see him improve further.

(4) TORIX NIGHT is lightly raced and improved last run over this distance. He makes his Poly debut and meets a modest field.

(6) HELSINKI is way better than his last outing. He has 4kg-claimer Trent Mayhew aboard. He goes well on the Poly.

(10) CABERNEIGH has done well over this course and distance and gets first-time blinkers.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(2) BLUE HORIZON made good improvement with blinkers. The stable has come well and a repeat should see her go close.

(5) OFF LIMITS improved second-up and is making her Poly debut. The yard is in mustard form.

(6) JOAN THE WAD will be looking to break a string of fourth placings. She could prefer this trip.

(4) LADY IS A CHAMP is a battling maiden but stays the trip. She has a chance if she puts her best foot forward.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(2) AFROPOLITAN has won two of his last three starts on the Poly. He has a seven-point rise for his last win but has 2.5kg-claimer Kobeli Lihaba up to lighten the load.

(9) ANCIENT WORLD has shown some promise in his six starts. He was close-up at his last two starts and met a promising sort in The Shepherd last time.

(11) CYBER TIME is also in good form and beat stronger rivals last run.

(8) BANZAI PIPELINE is course-and-distance suited but has a three-point hike for his latest win.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(1) KIMBALL O’HARA showed up well first run for his new stable. He steps up in trip with first-time blinkers and a tongue tie.

(2) RODRIGUEZ has been holding form well and his last win was on the Poly. Expect another honest effort.

(7) KHANYISA INDLELA has improved with blinkers. He is distance-suited and should make a bold bid with Mayhew’s claim.

(3) RICCARDO is another showing consistent form. He is always game and the 1.5kg allowance from Rachel Venniker will help.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) SUNDANCE KID steps up in trip but has been holding form against slightly stronger opposition. He should go well in this company.

(9) SCAMPTON had a hefty rating after his recent maiden win and carries a big weight. However, he has come to hand nicely and should be competitive.

(1) CORSICAN seldom runs a bad race and is going over his favourite course and trip from the best draw.

(3) MR PIGALLE needed his last run. He has a fair weight but goes very well over this course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) BOWIE has been up against stronger company at recent outings. He has the best draw and goes well on the Poly. The one to beat.

The grey (6) VOLDEMORT ran into serious interference last time and that run is best ignored. He can do better.

(9) IBUTHO was an easy winner over this course and trip last time. He took a six-point hit but a repeat should see him competitive.

(2) ROMANCE IN ROME returns from a break but is progressive. If not short of a run, he will make his presence felt.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) LOVE BOMB was unlucky behind War Empress nearly a fortnight back as she never had a clear run. She was finishing strongly and this trip should better suit.

(6) PRINCESS ARLOWE is progressive and was a comfortable winner last run. However, she has an eight-point rise but Muzi Yeni stays with the ride.

(8) MORGAN LA FAY has a big weight but she has been consistent. Her last two wins have been over this course and distance.

(10) SLEEK AS SILK has been close-up in her recent starts. Her last win was on the Poly and she has smart form over this trip.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(7) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is a little long in the tooth but has been knocking on the door. He has drawn well and loves the Poly.

(11) PHAKA IMALI has a tricky draw but goes well over this course and distance. Consistent, he should make another bold bid.

(6) HIGH VELOCITY is down in trip but has gone close at his last two starts. Those efforts were on the turf in the soft, which is a concern although he has a light weight.

(4) TRAFALGAR SQUARE seems better over a furlong shorter but has not been far back recently.