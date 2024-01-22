Jan 23 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) ALMOND SEA was heavily backed when easily accounting for her field on debut. She should prove hard to beat again.

She holds stable companion (3) GOLDEN CHANDELIER, who was hampered by a slipped saddle last time.

(4) IT’S HER WAY was not far off in both starts and cannot be discounted.

(6) PEACE OF MIND attracted money on debut but was not striding out and can improve.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(9) MARAUDING HORDE eased in the betting on debut but ran a decent second. He will come on heaps and should go close.

(2) ATARIME showed good improvement on debut and could feature.

(5) FORCE DE DIEU is another improving with racing and has a tierce chance.

(3) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA ran below form last time but could make the frame with improvement.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) KISSING MACHINE was friendless in the betting on debut but performed well. She will enjoy the extra distance and should be involved for the top honours.

(11) SAY IT WITH ROSES is looking to improve.

(4) VILLA SEMAYA has had her chances but cannot be ignored for the money.

(1) THE WORK OF LIFE has been disappointing but could get her act together with progress.

Watch newcomer (7) ERUPT THE DAWN.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) EIFFEL TOWERfinished second on Jan 18 and is on a quick back-up.

(9) WEATHER WIZARD was strongly fancied last time but was nabbed late. He drops in trip and could make amends.

(3) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE sports blinkers now and, from pole position, could get into the reckoning.

(10) VIVA SPIRIT and (4) CIAN THE CONQUEROR can improve.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(4) FULLIAUTOMATIX is holding form and won his only try over this course and distance. He could double-up.

(9) GIMME THE FLAME gets 7kg from him. A serious threat.

(3) NAZARE comes off a rest but, if racing fit, could challenge.

(2) JP TWO THOUSAND has been in and out lately and needs to really focus to have a say.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(4) COURAGEOUS could be the one as she brings solid form into the race. She has not missed the first two of her last three starts.

(6) MIZZEN SAIL opened her account in good style and looks to be an improving sort. With a repeat of that, she can make the frame.

(1) MY LADY SOUL is set up to run a massive race, having run in stronger company in her previous starts.

(10) LORNA LILLY could round off the quartet at big odds.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(9) VIX PRINCESS won a nice race on local debut at Turffontein. A well-bred daughter of Vercingetorix, she may be on the up and looks handily weighted.

Trainer Tony Peter also has (8) RUNWAY BOMB, who brings good form into the race. She is racing after a break but could be dangerous.

(1) WHAT A HONEY came in for support and bounced back to form in her last outing. She carries top weight, but could be competitive as she is one from one over the course and distance.

(2) RIVER QUERARESS has had some tough tasks in the past. This could be the right race for her.

Race 8 (1,000m)

Trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren holds a strong hand, with all four of his runners having strong chances.

(2) KARANGETANG may be coming back to form. He has won over the course and distance and has drawn well.

(3) MOONSHININGTHROUGH is best weighted and could be ready in her third start after a rest with first-time blinkers.

(5) WIND WATER and (4) BON VIVANT are not out of it on best form either.

(6) ICE STAR holds consistent form for Fabian Habib, whose stable is in hot form. She can score an overdue third win with blinkers.