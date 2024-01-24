Jan 24 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Apache Pass, a three-time winner on the dirt at Sha Tin, is trialling well and can bounce back to the winning list in Race 2 on Jan 24. He is prepared by leading trainer Pierre Ng.

Race 1 (1,800m)

8 Righteous Doctrine has found his mark. He can score off this rating. The inside gate should also see him do next to no work in the run. He is in sound form.

1 Kimberley dips to Class 4 and Zac Purton takes the reins. He looks wound up to peak, especially with solid overseas form before arriving in Hong Kong.

3 Amazing Teens knows what it takes on this surface. He should get a sweet run from the positive draw.

2 Samarkand can make his own luck. He remains a threat.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Apache Pass can turn his form around. He has trialled well and is ideally-placed to make a big impact as he returns first-up since October 2023. The one to beat.

2 All For St Paul’s has a big heart. He should make a bold bid to make all the running, just as he has done previously with great success.

5 Mr Ascendency draws ideally and comes out of a strong race on turf. He has the ability to make an impression on dirt.

1 Chancheng Prince knows what it is all about on this surface. He is a player.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Fortune President continues to outperform expectations. He is a winner over this course and distance and has also shown versatility with victories on the turf. He can win under a suitable weight.

1 Viva Hunter is aided by apprentice Ellis Wong’s 10lb (4.54kg) allowance. The dip to Class 4 is another big advantage.

3 Lucky Banner has twice missed by narrow margins over the course and distance this season. He gets another shot and is likely to be the favourite with Hugh Bowman up.

10 Noble Win has place claims.

Race 4 (1,650m)

3 Asian One should get a sweet run in transit from gate 1. The return to Class 5 is suitable, especially over this course and distance where he was a winner previously.

10 Super Joy has finished second in his last three starts. He remains in solid form and can contend once again.

14 Compulsory is better than his record suggests. He can surprise if they plan to push forward and lead. He can win off a light weight.

4 Go Go Go has ability and gets his opportunity.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Flying Dragon has been knocking on the door for another win all season. He gets a top chance again, especially from a suitable draw under Bowman. Hard to beat.

8 Regent Glory was a superb winner two runs back. Expect him to take another step forward.

10 Aca Power slots in very light and is a winner already this term. In sound form, he gets his chance.

9 Diamond Soars knows how to win on the dirt and is expected to lead. He could pinch this one.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Diamond Flare should find the front to try and make all. Luke Ferraris has two rides for two wins aboard this guy and he should get every opportunity by making his own luck. The one to topple.

8 Speedy Smartie has shown an affinity to Sha Tin’s dirt course. He can make his presence felt after a pair of solid outings.

4 Judy’s Great was impressive two runs back with victory over this course and distance.

2 Magic Supreme has the runs and the experience on the board.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 All Is Good gets his chance against this lot. He has shown a bit of quality on the dirt before and will most likely roll forward to try and make it all the way. The inside gate has him favoured under Ferraris.

2 Capital Delight is after back-to-back wins. He can keep on rising.

9 Mark The Moment has yet to win but he has gone close several times. He just needs to overcome the wide draw to make his presence felt.

4 Fiery Diamond loves the course and distance. He can bounce back, especially with Wong’s 10lb claim.

Race 8 (1,650m)

10 Frantanck slots in light and is looking to go one better, after narrowly missing last time. He likes the dirt, comes from the right stable and pairs with a suitable rider. Hard to beat.

4 Adefill loves the surface and was an impressive winner last start for in-form trainer Ricky Yiu.

12 Nordic Star did similar and is favoured with Purton up. He can handle the class rise and make his presence felt.

2 Yellowfin is versatile. He should roll forward in a bid to offset the gate and will take some reeling in.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club