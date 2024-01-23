Jan 24 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

Many first-timers, but (11) EXTRACTION leads the pack among those who have raced.

(1) GREY FANTACY raced very greenly when third on debut and could make the biggest improvement.

The added experience could be a telling factor for (10) GLAMORZ.

Vaal-based Kobus Roux is a rare visitor to these shores and (13) ULTIMISSIMO showed some improvement second-up and can still improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(10) RUN TO RIO showed up well when a beaten favourite over this course and distance last run in the soft. He tries first-time blinkers and can go one better.

(7) YANNAKIS had good support first-up on the Poly but found one better. He is lightly raced and can make amends.

The addition of blinkers should help (6) CAPTAIN MARSALA, who is coming off a break.

(11) ISORENDER has shown some ability. He may prefer it further but has run well over this trip.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(8) IRON MONGER stays well and in a time where rain has made it difficult for trainers. His last run over the mile should have sharpened him up for this race.

(9) TRITON is a long-time maiden but is over his best course and distance. He can finally get it right.

(7) BANDMASTER goes this trip for the first time. It could bring out the best in him.

(10) THE NOAH gets first-time blinkers and did appear to enjoy the extra distance last time.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(2) TWICE GOLDEN stays well and loves this course. He has 2.5kg-claimer Kobeli Lihaba aboard and a winning hat-trick is on the cards.

(7) QUANTIFIER stays the trip well and can finish a lot closer this time.

(10) TRUE TROJAN was a comfortable winner over this course and distance last time. He has a handy weight and Chase Maujean knows him well.

(3) SUGAR BLAST jumps in trip but he is progressive and can go close if he stays the extra ground.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(2) SKYTRIX made a smart handicap debut at just her second start. She was tagged with a high rating for that effort and, although she carries top weight and is up in trip, she does take a big drop in class.

(9) LEOPARD LADY is always game and never far off the winner. She gets first-time blinkers and, as an older mare, could finally land her second success.

(8) HOT STRIKE cruised to an easy victory. Can follow up.

(5) MYSTERIOUS GIRL was a well-beaten second at her last outing and has been ultra-consistent of late.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(6) PINSTRIPE was a recent maiden winner when having her first start for her new trainer. She takes on seasoned opposition but looks progressive. The step-up in trip should also suit.

(7) DRIVE BY comes from an in-form stable and has good recent form in the soft. She stays the trip and should be competitive again.

(3) ROWINS DREAM looks held on the form of her last two starts and now gets the blinkers.

(5) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE is lightly raced and could have needed her last start.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) JET LEGACY is lightly raced and probably needed his last run when finishing third. He shows plenty of ability and can go close despite his big weight.

(9) HIPPOCRATES is holding form well and was narrowly beaten last time. Should go close.

(4) COTTON RON is seldom far back and just failed last time. He has some fair form to stronger horses and should be thereabouts again.

(8) THE GLIDING FISH is not reliable but can go close on his day.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) HARLEY STREET caught the eye with a smart effort behind stable companion Super Fast. That was his first run back in nearly a year and he should have come on from that.

(9) MASTER JOSH goes well in the soft and the trip suits.

(1) TRIBUTE TO YOU has smart recent Poly form. The switch to turf could suit.

(7) DONQUERARI is overdue after a strong of forward showings and should put in another honest effort.