Jan 25 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) DHOW SOLO has been threatening and could open her account.

(7) LADY GREENSLEEVES has had her chances but could make the frame.

(2) ENCHANTING LADY and (4) JJ’S EAGLE are improving nicely and could challenge.

(3) GOLD AGENT finished ahead of (5) BOSSY BOOTS last week and should confirm.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) MID WINTER WIND has been heavily backed but found problems. Should make amends.

(9) DONNA MO was not disgraced last time and could challenge.

With 4kg off, (10) GLAWARI should not be far off.

(3) PHALA MILLIONS and (2) GUARDIA REGINE could find minor money.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) MAX THE OTTER was backed when beating stablemate (7) SIMPLY MAGIC by a head after both returned from a break. It should get very close as the latter is 3.5kg better off for a head defeat.

(1) TURBO POWER wore blinkers for the first time at a gutsy win last time. Could go on.

(2) BOOM BOOM is holding form and could get into the fight for honours. Others could place.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(4) ON THE HORIZON has a strong formline and will have the run of the race from pole position.

Honest (12) CAPTAIN OF GRIT did well after a slow start last time and cannot be ignored.

(7) SURYAVARMAN comes off a break, but, if ready, could complete a hat-trick.

(5) TSAR BOMBA, (2) ARGO ALLEY, (10) WHISPERS OF WAR, (11) TIRPITZ and (3) LAGUNA VERDE could get into the reckoning.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) WARHAWK BOMBER did well in his post-maiden and has most scope for improvement.

If (1) WILLOW EXPRESS or (6) SAGE KING run to form, either can steal it.

(3) LIGHT OF DAY must be included in exotics.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) TROIS TROIS QUATRE meets (6) VIVA BRAZIL on 2.5kg better terms for a head defeat. It could get close, however, the latter’s stablemate (5) TERRA TIME appears the stable elect on riding engagements, so must be respected.

(1) STREET ART has a hefty weight and stable companion (4) SAY YES, who was hampered last time, could run him out of it.

(2) FLASHY APACHE and (8) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE (races before this) could make the frame.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) PRETTY IN PEARLS disappointed last time out.

(3) A PLACE IN THE SUN took no interest last time but could make amends.

(7) PRINCESS AZARIAH will not be far off.

(8) GILDA GRAY can show true form – respect.

(6) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE is not without a say.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The form runner is (4) CERULEAN DANCER who jumps from a good draw. If she fluffs her lines, many could take advantage, including (6) EFFICIENT TRADER, (7) COUNT YOUR CHANCES, (9) RISKY BUSINESS, (10) TWICE AS WILD and (11) TIZ MAGIC.