Jan 26 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(5) HAPPY HOLLY was heavily supported to win on debut and was touched off. This longer distance should not be a problem and she will not be easy to beat.

(1) BRETTY is a Horizon filly who could be ready for her debut.

Trainer Alan Greeff usually has a good filly lined up early in these juvenile races and (3) FANTASY GIRL could be ready to score.

(4) FIRE FESTIVAL is a Canford Cliffs filly and the betting will guide us on her chance.

(9) SERENDIPITOUS was not disgraced on debut and can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) MENTALITY MONSTER makes his local debut and could show vast improvement.

(3) MASTER OF DEFENSE looked an unlucky loser last time and deserves respect.

(4) REGAZZO GRANDE is a battling maiden but has been better of late and is not out of it.

(5) FEARLESS BADGER is currently in form and could have more to offer.

(6) ALLEGRA ROSE makes her local debut and deserves respect.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) PATH OF CHOICE and the improving (8) UBISIKA both come with very good form and can fight out the finish.

(1) EMPIRE BLUE seems better than the last run would suggest.

(3) RAISING QUINN is consistent and not out of it.

(4) PEMBROKE is improving and will have his supporters.

(6) ON THE ROAD AGAIN has been consistent on the Polytrack and returns to the turf.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) LUNA HALO is a class act but her saddle slipped the last time. She was caught late over 1,600m. This shorter distance will suit her.

(2) IDITA bounced back for a good win last time. This is a tougher task, but she will not go down without a fight.

(3) PUBLIC BENEFIT was not far off Luna Halo last time but is 3kg better off. Can finish closer.

(6) SUMMER ODYSSEY is a consistent sort. Keep safe.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(6) BOURNEMOUTH was a wide-margin winner the last time he was seen on the turf. That was over this course and distance and Richard Fourie can do the job on him again.

(1) GALLIC TRIBE has been good on the Polytrack of late and tries this longer distance, so could be a threat.

(2) HEATHCLIFF clearly needed his last run and could show vast improvement.

(3) ZATARA MAGIC blows hot and cold but is not out of it.

(4) JAEGER MOON is distance suited but has not won for some time.

(7) COSMIC EVENT was disappointing last week at Kenilworth but should improve.

(5) PEACE IN OUR WORLD can contest the finish.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) SACHDEV is not the most reliable but won his penultimate start and can bounce back to score.

(7) LIGHT SPEED has not won in some time but put in his best performance since being gelded when fifth last time out.

(1) PORT LOUIS has been disappointing of late but can contest the finish.

(13) GLOBAL ALLY has been very good of late and has a winning chance.

(4) PERFECTION is a good horse on his day and should be included in all permutations.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) KHAYA’S HOPE is impressive when in the mood and beat (1) CRUISE CONTROL very easily over this course and distance in November. That should be the case again.

(3) PRINCE OF FIRE has been consistent on the Polytrack of late but is as good on the turf and can fight out the finish.

(4) FIREALLEY makes his local debut and could be the surprise package.

(5) SMORGASBORD makes his local debut and should improve.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) IRONTAIL was not disgraced last time and could strip fitter this time, so can score.

(1) SATURN MOON makes his local debut after a change of trainer and should improve.

(2) GRADUATION TIME took a long time to get out of the maiden ranks but might follow up.

(3) TOUREIRO is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(4) FIERY DUKE will be a threat this course and distance.