Jan 27 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(2) LION RAMPART confirmed the promise of his debut by winning last time. Can do it again.

Runner-up (8) ROMAN AGENT, who was also making his debut that day, has franked that form by winning since.

He beat (12) COLD SHINE, who ought to have come on following that encouraging introduction.

(15) SWEETIE DARLING is weighted to reverse the form on 2kg better terms, so should have a role to play.

(9) UN BEL DI, (13) RAMA FORCESA, (14) GRAND CRESCENDO, (10) LADIES WORLD and first-up winner (16) PLAY ACT are all likely to improve after their pleasing debut outings.

Respect support for any of the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(19) HANDSOME PRINCE is the only runner to have won a race. He put his experience to good use by leading throughout over 1,000m last time.

(6) TALK TO THE MASTER finished second on that occasion in his first outing. He should pose a threat with the benefit of that run.

(5) MASTER CASPER, (9) SORCERESS SUPREME and (10) DUCHESS OF PALOMA are also likely to improve after their encouraging introductions. They could get into the picture.

Newcomers (17) PROM QUEEN, (16) LORD BYRON, (14) THE MASK, (3) SICILY and (2) GREAT PLAINS are worth a market check.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(8) GREEN WITH ENVY ran on from a long way back when a fast-finishing fourth in the Cape Guineas. On that evidence, he should be better suited to the longer trip.

(10) HAT’S PRIDE is held on that Guineas form, but could also have more to offer stretching out to this distance for the first time.

(9) CALL TO UNITE and (11) HARAJUKU are distance-suited and have won over this trip recently. They ought to make their presence felt.

Vercingetorix colts (1) THE GREY KING and (2) ORIENTAL CHARM are others open to improvement.

The filly (13) FATAL GEM is not without a chance either.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) AT MY COMMAND boasts the best recent form (back-to-back seconds at Grade 2 level) and is weighted to win. The banker choice.

(11) SILVER OPERATOR and (15) INNAMORARE won over this course and distance last time. They ought to acquit themselves competitively once more.

(3) POMODORO’S JET could be ahead of the handicapper, so must also be respected.

(1) SILVER FALCON, (6) QUASIFORSURE, (7) CAPTAIN FONTANE and (13) UNDERWORLD are effective over this distance and will likely get involved, too.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) WINTER CLOUD bounced back to form in a Grade 2 over this course and distance last time. The filly needs only to reproduce that level of performance to score.

(12) SHANTATSIC, closely matched on that form, is also likely to play a leading role.

Winter Cloud’s stablemate, (2) DISTANT WINTER, will appreciate reverting to this trip and is capable of posing a threat.

(14) MISS MARGUERITE is weighted to be competitive.

(16) ENEMY TERRITORY and (6) MISS GREENLIGHT are versatile and are not without chances.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(8) THUNDERSTRUCK has won both his Cape Summer outings, beating (11) SURJAY (1,100m) and (9) ISIVUNGUVUNGU over this course and distance.

The latter would have needed his last start afer a layoff, though, and will strip fitter.

Veteran (12) RIO QUERARI is not incapable of staking a claim.

Highveld raider (4) DYCE is well-in under the conditions and cannot be taken lightly.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Reigning Horse Of The Year (5) PRINCESS CALLA had her colours lowered by three-year-old rising star (11) BEACH BOMB (1kg worse off) in the 1,800m Paddock Stakes last time. Beach Bomb also won the Cape Fillies Guineas over track and trip in her previous start.

(6) MAKE IT SNAPPY won the same Grade 1 events in consecutive outings last season but has not been seen since. She finished unplaced in the Met 12 months ago. Riding arrangements suggest she is fit enough to acquit herself competitively on her return.

(2) HAPPY CHANCE and last-start winner (9) SAARTJIE complete the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) BAVARIAN BEAUTY won a Grade 1 over this trip as a two-year-old, before winning on her reappearance over 1,400m in preparing for this engagement. She is also favourably treated by the conditions.

(8) TAIL OF THE COMET has fluffed his lines in two starts at Graded level over this distance but is back in class in a Sales race. Cannot be written off.

(14) READY TO CHARGE and (11) WINTER RAINFALL are open to any amount of improvement.

(16) STORM BRASCO and (7) INFRARED are not incapable of staking claims.

Race 9 (2,000m)

(11) SEE IT AGAIN has been carefully prepared for this. He arrives at the top of his game after a Grade 2 win over 1,600m and a Grade 1 second over the same distance. Distance-suited and favourably treated by the conditions, he is hard to oppose.

(8) ROYAL AUSSIE, (7) AL MUTHANA, (12) MONTIEN and (2) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE are all held on the King’s Plate form. But they are not incapable of posing a threat if improving over the extra distance.