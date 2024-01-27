Jan 28 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

A jubilant jockey Zac Purton giving the V for Victory salute at the winner's enclosure after the Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse's triumph in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) on Dec 10, 2023.

Race 1 (2,000m)

2 Nicholson Returns is racing well and is favoured from the inside gate under Zac Purton. He gets a live chance in Class 4, which is where he is best suited.

3 Wonder Years was a solid winner two runs back. Hugh Bowman hops up and it would not surprise to see him make a mid-race move in a bid for victory.

6 Special Hedge is after consecutive wins. He is talented, youthful and appears to have plenty of rating points still in hand.

7 Winning Steps returns on the quick back-up but still deserves respect.

Race 2 (1,600m)

10 Brother Pearl caught the eye late last start. Expect further improvement from him, especially as he appears to finally be on an upward trajectory.

1 Starship Eighty has been consistent of late and should keep up the good work. He is a good each-way proposition.

8 Angels Hunter is aiming to snap a pair of runner-up efforts this season with a first win. He does step away off a winnable mark.

5 Charmander is better than his form suggests. Next best.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 Second To None, who stepped up on his debut fourth to score second-up, is after back-to-back wins. He draws ideally and should get a sweet run throughout. The one to beat.

9 Winning Heart is improving and can make his presence felt. He should have decent odds and is worth including.

1 Ace Victory has further scope for improvement, after finishing fourth last start. But the wide gate is not ideal. He does get the experienced hands of Purton, though.

5 Foremost Teddy makes his debut and gets 5lb (2.27kg) off from Angus Chung’s apprentice allowance. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,400m)

10 Panda Legend is racing well this season and is closing in on a breakthrough success. He switches from the dirt to turf and appears to have the versatility to handle such a change. Should have good odds.

4 War Of Courage can find the front and play catch me if you can, with 10lb coming off his back after apprentice Ellis Wong’s booking.

5 Celtic Times has the draw and has been racing well all season.

6 Perfetto narrowly missed last start. He can take another step forward following that performance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

7 Royal Pride is in the right vein of form. With the 10lb off from Wong’s claim, he could be hard to beat with the big weight advantage.

3 Beer Palace has been steadily improving with every run. Expect him to put up another good show, as long as he manages to offset the wide draw.

10 Chilli Baba tends to mix his form but does have the ability, especially as a winner in this grade.

13 Horse Of Good Luck slots in light and is showing the necessary improvement required.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Telecom Dragon has the runs on the board and is open to more improvement. He is tracking in the right direction and pairs favourably once more with Bowman.

2 Super Legends gets a handy 5lb with Chung up. He is lightly raced and is taking the right steps forward.

7 Patch Of Theta has hit the ground running across both his two starts.

9 The Khan makes his debut. He caught the eye in his latest trial and is worth keeping safe for Caspar Fownes.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Goko Win steps down in grade. He should get back in the run and launch a run from there. The wide draw is of no concern. Bowman has had one ride on the horse for one win.

4 Enterprise Attack won on debut but, since then, has had setbacks. He has the inside draw and should get every chance.

9 Gorgeous Win is lightly raced but has a stack of ability. He is a one-time winner who should take aim at this group under Purton.

11 Eighty Light Years is next in line.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup

1 Lucky Sweynesse is the world’s best sprinter. He should defeat this field, as he is in superb form, rates strongly and meets this group at set weights which is a huge advantage.

4 Courier Wonder is first-up but, if they run along at a decent tempo, he is the one who could benefit. He is the surprise package.

2 Wellington has the runs on the board and he will get his opportunity. He can improve third-up for Jamie Richards.

3 Sight Success is next best. He can bounce back.

Race 9 (1,600m)

13 Star Mac is a newcomer with his fair share of ability. He continues to catch the eye late and this test should prove to be no exception. He slots in light and is worth taking a chance on.

3 Golden Artie is competitive and is a winner in this grade already this campaign. He has a tricky draw to overcome, but his recent form has proven sound.

7 Powerful Wings has a suitable gate and can make his presence felt.

1 Sweet Encounter is better suited in this grade. Next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Tamra Blitz has the class edge over rivals. He is racing well and was a strong winner two runs back over this course and distance. Remaining in superb form, he is the one to beat.

7 Beauty Fit is nothing short of consistent, even if he could not quite get his nose in front for first position. Expect another strong showing from him.

8 Green N White still has several rating points in hand.

3 Sinba, a one-time winner under Richards, makes his first start for Tony Cruz. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club