Jan 28 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

Six of the eight runners are debutantes. Watch the betting, especially on (6) SILVER PARASOL.

(3) INTRO can improve following her debut seventh.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(5) BLUE VELVET has shown improvement in both starts after her debut effort.

(4) TINTAMARRE attracted money on debut but failed to kick. He can only improve.

Watch (2) PEACE TREATY, one of the four newcomers. He does not have to be too good to win.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) TYRCONNELL has the form but could need the outing. Nevertheless, keep him in view.

Stable companions (2) MVELELO (rested) and (9) FOREST GOD, a newbie, could be preferred. Respect the money.

Look for a big run from (11) SUTHERLAND. He was not fancied when running on strongly for second in his second run. He should enjoy the extra distance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) FOLLOW THE SUN will relish the extra ground and should run a big race after two third placings.

(4) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY, who has run fair races recently, has pole position and will be there going for the judge.

Look for improvement from (6) DIMAKO’S JET, (10) VOLARE E MAMBO and (5) SOUND MACHINE. The trio could challenge.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(1) I AM GIANT ran below form last time but has ability. He could resume winning ways. If he fluffs his lines, then any runner could pull it off.

(6) CORNWALL is better than his last run suggests. He holds (2) POWER BROKER on form.

(5) BACK IN BUSINESS should be ready to challenge.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) ELECTRIC GOLD has matured nicely and could be preferred to stablemate (1) MERIDIUS.

(5) EMIRATE GINA was not striding out last time and could be dangerous.

(6) LADY OF POWER has found form and must be respected.

(4) SHOEMAKER has a chance if in the mood.

(7) CRIMSON KING, (9) STAR COIN and (10) JULIET TANGO are more for the shortlist.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(1) RENY disappointed last time. She ran her best race in the Oaks – her only attempt over a marathon trip – and will be having her peak run.

(4) RED MAPLE and (2) UNITED COUNCIL won their only try over this course and distance and are looking to double-up.

The lightly raced (10) INDIAN OCEAN should be running on late.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(1) TWENTY DRACHMA’S never raised a sweat when running away with from a maiden field. He gives chunks of weight all round, including to three time-winner (2) IDEAL FUTURE, who shoulders 4.5kg less.

(3) CORAPI did not raise a gallop last time. The blinkers are off and he could make his presence felt. He was third in his penultimate start.

(4) EIGER SANCTION, (5) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE, (9) INDIAN WAR DANCE as well as stablemates (7) NUCLEAR FORCE and (8) THE INKOSANA are capable of pulling it off.