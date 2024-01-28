Jan 29 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

(2) CHICHICASTENANGO is improving and is drawn well over a suitable trip.

(4) ELUSIVE BELLE has shown ability and will likely enjoy the step-back in trip.

(1) TANNEN PRINCESS improved second-up. She should relish the step-up in trip on breeding.

(8) ACCUMULATE has shown some ability and will also enjoy the journey.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) KENNEDY had some good form in the strong centre of Cape Town and won on her KwaZulu-Natal debut. She can follow up off a merit rating that is now only 70.

(4) WAR EMPRESS is in fine form and, although getting a four-point rise for her second-place finish last time, she should make a bold bid.

(1) WITCHWOOD has a fine record over 1,000m and should be right there.

(7) AISLING is not far off War Empress on form and can measure up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) FORESHORE is talented and this is an easier task than last time when a close fourth in the Grade 3 Flamboyant Stakes.

(1) CELTIC BEAUTY won well second-up and is drawn in pole over a suitable step-up in trip.

(2) MASCHERINA won a good race at second time of asking and should relish the step-up in trip. The filly has a plum draw off a reasonable merit rating.

(7) PETIT VERDOT is consistent and should be in the shake-up.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) EL REY VIENE might prefer a shorter distance but is knocking on the door. He should be running on at a course he seems to enjoy.

(6) THE SHEPHERD is talented and is going for a hat-trick but does have a tricky draw and a three-point hike to overcome.

(7) GOLDEN PEACE won well at Scottsville in April 2023, and this is his second run after an eight-month layoff.

(4) PRAGMATIST will be right there if able to reproduce his last run at Greyville over this trip.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(3) PONGOLA will enjoy this track and trip and the form of his last run has been franked.

(10) POLITICAL PARTY is 1.5kg better off with Pongola for about a ½-length beating at Greyville. But he has another wide draw.

(1) SCAMPTON won well over 1,600m last time. He is now four points higher but has drawn in pole position over a suitable trip.

(7) IDEAL GIFT is in good form and could come into her own.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) RED ROSES TOO will appreciate the drop in trip and should go close on her best sprint form.

(10) ORIENTAL BOUQUET has proven class and will enjoy the step-back in trip.

(1) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has a chance on form.

(3) EPIC VIEW has some class and is interesting with the drop in trip with the blinkers on.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) IRON WILL is an honest sort who is distance-suited. He also looks to be off a competitive mark and has a fair draw.

(4) GALAXY EXPLORER should enjoy the course and trip. The form of his last run has been franked.

(2) SON OF SILK has been kept to the Poly since moving from Cape Town. If he reproduces his Cape Town turf form, he should be there.

(8) LAKE COMO is in good form but does have a wide draw.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) QUANABI is knocking hard on the door, with second placings in her last two starts. The mare has a plum draw over an ideal trip.

(8) STING RAY is talented and distance-suited. She is only three points higher for her last-start win.

(9) FAIRY TRIPP won her maiden well over 1,600m on this course and should be thereabouts.

(6) FORT J’ADORE should give her rivals a good fight on her best form in her second start on this track.