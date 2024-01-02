Jan 3 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) VICTOR RAIL was disappointing on the turf last run after a string of good efforts on the Poly. Back on his favourite surface, he can get it right.

(5) TEATIME TIPPLE is long overdue, with three seconds in his last three starts. He goes well on the Poly.

(6) PLINIAN has yet to finish out of the money in four starts over the distance. Still improving, he should go close again.

(4) TRIPPI T makes his local debut after a long break. The stable is concerned that he may not have had enough work following the wet weather.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(10) FUTURE SAINT has drawn a touch wide in gate 10 but made good improvement second time out on his Poly debut. He can go one better.

(1) KUMEMORI was a close-up fourth last time on the turf. First-time blinkers and a switch to the Poly could suit.

(12) HELSINKI has the worst draw but goes well on the Poly. He was narrowly beaten last time.

(3) SIR WILLIAM showed some improvement with blinkers last outing. Place chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) JOAN THE WAD has been improving all the time. She goes well on the Poly and has a strong chance against this company.

(4) MADAME POMPADOUR has been a beaten favourite at her last three starts. She comes of a rest but should be thereabouts again.

(3) SUMMER SONG may just have needed her last start. She has been improving slowly and the switch to the Poly could bring out her best.

(5) BLUE HORIZON found some support last run but disappointed. She gets first-time blinkers.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) PREDATOR’S FEAST has been up against much stronger opposition at her recent outings. She takes a big drop in class and Richard Fourie will be aboard.

Highveld-based trainer Heather Adamson is a rare visitor to KwaZulu-Natal and sends out (4) GIMME THE FLAME in a weak handicap. The filly was much improved last run over the distance and the switch to the Poly is most probably why she is visiting.

(11) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED is always game and a solid front runner. She will test the visitor even though she has drawn the widest.

(6) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has been in good form on the Poly. Distance-suited, she has a definite money chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Garth Puller has a strong hand with (3) WONDERFUL and (1) PETIT VERDOT.

Wonderful was a comfortable maiden winner at third time of asking when stepped up in trip on her Poly debut. She looks progressive and can follow up.

Petit Verdot goes well over the course and distance and has the benefit of a pole-position draw.

Louis Goosen also has a brace of runners.

(5) SEA GODDESS won well on the turf last run with Fourie up and he stays with the ride.

(7) CRAZY BLUES has useful form on the Poly and that could be the difference between the two.

Race 6 (2,000m)

How good is (6) SHOOT THE RAPIDS is the big question here. Frank Robinson’s colt caught the eye on debut when running on late for second and then followed up with a runaway maiden win when stepped up to 2,200m. He looks to have plenty of scope and is up against mostly older runners with exposed form. If he does not run up to expectations, then things get tricky.

Veteran galloper (2) BANZAI PIPELINE has been in good form of late and loves the synthetic surface. He has been close-up in his last four starts on the surface, including a win.

(5) JOSEPHINE’S PRIDE was a little costly to follow before shedding his maiden. He goes well on the Poly and was not far back in his post-maiden effort.

(1) SHOEFELLA has been dropping in the ratings. The one-time winner (1,900m) has the best draw and stays the trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) CAPTAIN WHO had much against him at his last start – a soft ground from a wide draw on the turf. His best recent form has been on the Poly and, from a good draw, he should improve on that last showing.

(4) WILLIAM RUFUS returns from a short break. Although he has top weight, he has some fair form behind stronger horses. If near his best, he will have a big chance.

(7) BUOYANT KNIGHT shed his maiden tag at second time of asking and that form has proven to be fairly solid. The switch to the Poly should suit and he comes from a much in-form stable.

(3) PURPLE OPERATOR is back on his favourite surface. He is never far back and should run another honest race.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(8) GIAMBATTISTA has been consistent and dropping in the ratings. He is course-and-distance suited.

(1) GLOBAL SECRET has the best draw and loves this course and distance. With 4kg-claiming Brevan Plaatjies up, he should run a big race.

(11) BRAVE VOYAGER has drawn wide and did not feature from a wide draw in the soft last time. He can do better back on the Poly.

(12) QUIZ MASTER has the widest draw but loves this surface. He stays the trip well and, with some luck in running, could pull this off.