Jan 30 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(8) FUTURE SAINT has run two smart races on the Poly. Meeting only a modest field, he is the horse to beat.

(4) NOBLE WARRIOR is lightly raced and should enjoy the step-up in trip. The most likely danger.

(3) TERIYAKI has been improving with each outing and takes a jump in trip. He will be aided by first-time blinkers.

(6) HUNTERS ARROW is struggling but has a money chance.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(3) ELECTRIC STORM has shown consistent form in soft going in recent outings. The switch to the Poly could suit and he rates a strong chance.

(7) POWER STAR is a long-time battler but is seldom far back. A strong chance in this line-up.

The year older (2) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE has been consistent over shorter distances and the stable is showing signs of form.

(9) IBIZA NIGHT has the widest draw but is at the bottom of the weights and has some fair form on the Poly.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) MASTER FUEGO made a smart return from a break and also his Poly debut. He should much prefer this trip.

(8) FLAG MAN has shown up well in three starts in the soft and now switches to the Poly. Although having a high rating, he is still handily weighted and can score again.

(9) RED WILLIAM has some useful Highveld form and can do better than his last-start effort. He has been rested but, on his best form, should make a big impression.

(3) LAUDATO is lightly raced but both his starts have come on the Poly. He stays the trip and has a light weight.

(2) CAPTAIN ROCKET is never far back. He loves the Poly and stays the trip well.

Race 4 (1,900m)

The jockey Muzi Yeni-trainer Paul Lafferty combination have been in good form. They can add another winner with (1) MANIC MONDAY. She has been struggling a little to get her second win but she has the best draw and stays well. The switch to Poly could be what she is looking for.

(8) JOLLIFICATION goes well on the Poly and stays the trip. She was narrowly beaten last run but has rested since November 2023.

(9) BLAZING ASTUTE gets 4kg-claimer Trent Mayhew aboard and has gone close at her last two outings on the Poly. The form of her last race has been franked and she should make a bold bid.

(6) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED is sound and as game as they come. She is never far back and, with some luck, can pull this off.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) VISION OF WILL has strong form and goes well over this course and distance. She has a big weight but has a strong chance again.

(3) FLYING THE STAR is back over her best trip and, if Rachel Venniker can make the weight, the mare will be a big runner.

(8) AVERNI PRINCESS has been taking on stronger horses since her maiden win. She switches to the Poly but goes well over the trip and should make a bold bid.

(4) MAGICALLEE is way better than her recent form would suggest. Over her best course and distance, she could be the surprise package.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) RAFIKI has been consistent, goes well on the Poly and the trip suits. The stable is in form which is an added plus.

(5) ONE IRISH ROVER enjoyed the switch back to the Poly last run. He has dropped in the handicap and should make a bold bid.

(7) BRASS BELL is always game. He loves this trip and has a money chance again.

(3) GAMBATTISTA is never far off and Richard Fourie gets the leg-up. He has a handy weight and must have a strong chance.

(4) CRESTED EAGLE is way better than his recent form would suggest and could upset.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) INGAKARA has been much improved on the Poly and knocking on the door. She meets little of note and rates the horse to beat.

(7) SPRING KISS has been taking on much stronger at recent outings and was not far behind. The drop in class should see her go close.

(8) ANGELIC FORT is never far back although struggling for her second success. She has a chance off a lower mark.

(4) DRIVE BY was disappointing at Scottsville on Jan 24 but the switch to the Poly could see her competitive in a weak field.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) POURSOMESUGARONME has been struggling for some time but took on much stronger rivals last run and finished not far back. She takes a further two-point drop in the handicap and, with Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance, can finally win again.

(3) BIRDWATCHER is always dangerous. Over her best course and distance with Fourie up, she should make an impression in a weak field.

(6) ENGLISH PRIMROSE is back from a lengthy break but has taken to the Poly and can finish in the money.

(7) MAGGIE TEE may just have needed her last run. The stable is in form and, on her best effort, she can make a race of it.