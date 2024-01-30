Jan 31 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview

The Francis Lui-trained two-time winner Brave Star has been knocking on the door all season and is ready to bounce back in Race 8 on Jan 31. Drawn ideally, he should get the right run throughout.

Race 1 (2,200m)

11 Joyful Champion is drawn to save ground on the fence. He gets his chance, especially with no weight and over a suitable distance. The one to beat.

3 Ai One can return to form after being withdrawn recently. He is a solid operator, particularly in this grade. A mid-race move is on the cards.

12 Golden Fairy could easily lead. He also slots in light and should be giving this group something to reel in.

8 Diamond Winner continues to fly late and this test should not be an exception. He can make his presence felt once again.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Timestorm should already be a winner. He gets another chance to finally get on the board, especially with the 10lb (4.5kg)-claiming Ellis Wong engaged.

3 Colonel makes the step down to Class 5. He has been competitive in the grade above but this should seriously see him become a winning chance.

2 Hercules has the gate to overcome, but is suited in this grade. He has gone close several times this term.

11 Double Show has the right gate and should do next no work throughout.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Fast As Rocket was given no hope on debut. Expect him to atone for that effort, especially from another good draw with that run under his belt. His trials have been sound and there is clearly some ability there.

10 High Percentage is still yet to win but has shown his class. He gets an opportunity from the good gate.

4 Lyrical Motion has been a revelation of late, with a pair of wins and several minor placings. He can remain at the level of form in this grade.

3 Gallant Valour won well two runs back. Next best.

Race 4 (1,000m)

10 Circuit Seven draws ideally and can race forward to lead this group under Matthew Poon. He has led and won before over this trip. The one they must catch.

2 Harmony Fire is improving. He is suited in this class and Hugh Bowman’s pairing is an added bonus. Can contend strongly.

8 Oversubscribed has a powerful finish on his day and should be decent value.

5 Savvy Delight continues to race well with consistency on his side. Next in line.

Race 5 (1,650m)

3 Snowalot will need luck from the gate but they should run this race along at a slick pace. If so, he will get every possible chance to roar home from a touch worse than midfield. Take a chance on him.

4 Super Baby is one of those who should roll forward and lead. He was a tidy winner two runs back.

8 Turin Warrior is looking to snap a frustrating stretch. He has yet to win in Hong Kong, but is consistent and tough. He should get his chance.

7 Sure Joyful is after back-to-back wins. He should inject some pace into this one.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Great Achiever is trending in the right direction and should prove hard to beat. He is third-up in Hong Kong, following two solid efforts to commence his career in the city.

5 King Eccellente is aiming to snap a pair of runner-up efforts. He is closing in for another win.

3 Happy Golf has lost his way a touch, but a good gate and Bowman’s services could easily see him bounce back.

1 Jumbo Legend has Wong’s 10lb claim in use. He gets an opportunity.

Race 7 (1,200m)

12 One For All was well supported first-up. He can atone for that defeat. From barrier one, he is expected to fly forward and take up a prominent position on the speed. Top chance.

5 Celestial Colours continues to make headway. He can take another forward step with Zac Purton engaged.

11 Jumbo Fortune is racing well and is favoured from gate 6 under the light weight.

1 Superb Capitalist can mix his form. He was tough on the speed last start and can do similar again.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 Brave Star has consistency on his side and has been knocking on the door all season. Drawn ideally, he should get the right run throughout. The one to beat.

5 Power Koepp has an inside draw and is much better suited in this grade. He made a bit of ground late last start and the inside gate is a big advantage.

7 Beauty Waves continues to race well and can do so again. He has shown a stack of ability already and is a winner in waiting.

9 Righteous Arion slots in light and is next in line.

Race 9 (1,650m)

8 Simply Maverick has shown he is ready to be tested in Class 3. He was dominant last start and has drawn ideally for his first try in the grade. He has plenty of scope for further improvement.

10 Thesis continues to race well and has done so all season. He looks a threat in this grade over this course and distance.

6 Lean Hero is a four-time winner at this track. He comes into this in the right vein of form and links favourably with Bowman.

1 Gallant Waking is chasing back-to-back successes. He gets a super chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club