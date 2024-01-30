Jan 31 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) CONGRESSMAN caught the eye on debut by running on well from a long way back under a big weight. He will be wiser to the task with that experience.

However, (16) TAMBOURINE MAN finished ahead of that rival and is better off at the weights, so ought to make his experience count by confirming that form.

(6) DANCINGTOTHELIGHT had excuses for his disappointing last run and is likely to pose more of a threat in his peak outing.

(8) BOHEMIAN GROVE, (3) BABYLON (10) COLONEL GREEN are capable of staking their claims.

Race 2 (1,600m)

There is little separating (5) PRINCESS IZZY, (9) RAINBOW LORIKEET and (11) CALLMEGETRIX. This is based on the form of their previous meetings, on weight terms and following the latter’s last-start victory over the track and trip.

(4) SENHORA VICTORIA finished second in consecutive outings at this level over 1,400m. On the evidence of her last start, she ought to remain competitive with the extra 200m.

(1) LITTLE MISS PINK should get closer to that rival on 1kg better terms but is an unknown quantity over this trip.

Race 3 (1,600m)

The well-related (2) FOUDRE got going late over 1,400m in his first start after being gelded. He will have more to offer over this distance.

(6) GIVETHATMANABELLS was ahead of that rival on that occasion, before finishing behind (7) PRESSONREGARDLESS last time. Both runners have to be considered.

(16) SPELLING BEE is drawn widest and held on that form, but ought to pose more of a threat over this distance.

(5) JOIN THE DOTS and (8) SONG TO THE MOON are likely improvers over this trip. They also warrant respect.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) UNICORN ALERT and (5) FIBONACCI have a score to settle and are closely matched on recent form over this course and distance. Both are likely to be competitive.

(6) STEINBECK has a big weight to carry but caught the eye last time when running strongly over a shorter trip at a higher level. This trip will suit.

(9) HEART STEALER bounced back to form in a similar contest off his current rating and could also play a role.

On that form, (2) AUGUSTA BLUE should make his presence felt, too.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(11) INCREDIBILL has maintained his form and consistency off his current mark after winning four starts back. He is likely to acquit himself competitively once more despite the widest draw.

Last-start maiden winners (10) GUARDING THE WALL, (9) GRAVITY and (5) TRIPPI’S SILK are all open to improvement.

(8) TYRION LANNISTER has held his own in stronger company and is dropping in class over a longer trip off a reduced rating.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) BLACKBERRY MALT has caught the eye with strong late runs over further. He should perform well again despite the removal of blinkers.

(2) SAN PEDRO went close in a similar race last time and that form has worked out well.

(4) CARRIACOU, (6) FUTURE PRINCE and (8) ROSH KEDESH are closely matched on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting.

(5) RULE OF THUMB is at the top of his game after three wins from his last four starts at a lower level.

Race 7 (1,200m)

A fairly weak race that last-start winner (6) MR FROSTIE seems capable of following up with a five-point penalty.

(5) SHIFTING PATH is better off at the weights with that rival, so ought to pose a threat.

(2) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL was an overdue maiden winner over the track and trip last time and should remain competitive.

(8) SPIRIT’S UNITE, (4) SEEKING PEACE and (11) BLACK PATH are others to consider.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) FUTURE VARIETY is an above-average three-year-old sprinter who has improved as a gelding and performed well in better races at a higher level. He is effective over this distance and looks good value to add to his tally.

Fellow sophomores (7) ICY BLAST and (9) YAMADORI are closely matched with that rival on earlier form and are likely to pose as threats.

(12) BLUFF ON BLUFF, (13) THE ABDICATOR, (15) TOUGH TERRAIN and the hat-trick-seeking (1) AXL can also make their presence felt, too.