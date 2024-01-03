Jan 4 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form guide

The Ricky Yiu-trained Excellent Fighter (Silvestre de Sousa) scoring his third win in The CUHK Alumni Cup Handicap (Class 3 1,200m) at Sha Tin on March 26, 2023. Third-up this season, he can take out Race 7 at Happy Valley on Jan 4.

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Triumphant Warrior caught the eye on debut and he can improve following that effort. He looks to have a fair bit of ability and will just need an ounce of luck from the draw to be competitive.

1 Golden Long was impressive when winning first-up in Hong Kong. He will need to improve again with the added weight this time.

5 Beauty Infinity finished third on debut. Expect improvement from him.

3 King Eccellente has the runs on the board and the race experience to prove super competitive.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 Colonel can fire through to lead this group, just as he had done previously. He slots in light and is dangerous off this mark, even from the wide draw, which he should cross early from in a bid to overcome it. One to catch.

10 Shinkansen has been competitive in Hong Kong without winning. He gets his chance here under the featherweight impost with Karis Teetan engaged.

2 Royal Pride mixes his form but knows how to win on his day.

5 Lucky Symphony makes his debut and looks to have some talent. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

7 Happy Jai Jai is consistent and will be rewarded soon enough. He gets his chance to score again here with an in-form Jerry Chau.

1 Big Two caught the eye in a recent trial at Conghua and he can return to form here. He just needs to overcome the wide gate. However, the drop in grade is an added advantage.

2 Tactical Command mixes his form but has shown that there is some talent there. He must be respected.

6 Regency Happy Star is closing in on a first win. He is consistent and has claims.

Race 4 (1,650m)

3 Kasa Papa is still yet to win. He has been racing well this season, though, and the return to a mile should enhance his claims. He is worth another shot.

2 Dragon Star is chasing a hat-trick. He is in career-best form at the minute and will find the front to lead this group. He can continue his ascent.

9 Strongest Boy has finished second in his last two starts. He has found his groove and can prove competitive again.

7 Win Win Fighter can use the inside gate to his advantage. Next in line.

Race 5 (1,000m)

8 Same To You returns first-up following a very lengthy layoff. He should be a decent price here and it would not surprise to see him fire through and lead. Expecting sharp improvement with injuries now behind him.

5 Life Is Good won well last start and there is no reason to suggest he has not remained in fine trim.

1 Harmony Fire draws well and should get his chance close to the speed.

9 Oversubscribed will be coming hard and late. He is aiming for back-to-back wins.

Race 6 (1,650m)

10 Foolish Heart is a nice horse and he continues to progress. He slots in light here and can easily put his best foot forward, especially after proving super competitive last time. One to beat.

11 M Unicorn rises in grade and is seeking his fourth win this season. He is in sublime form and the featherweight affords him every chance.

1 Moments In Time is racing well and draws ideally. He can save ground and take his shot at this lot.

4 Gallant Waking is next in line. He caught the eye late last start.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Excellent Fighter can improve third-up. Though he has not shown his best form yet this term, he is still a very good horse, one who is capable of winning in Class 3.

7 Beauty Waves has done incredibly well across three starts in Hong Kong, albeit without a win.

4 Bon’s A Pearla has largely struggled so far. However, she is capable of springing a surprise and her latest effort was excellent.

3 Superb Capitalist is the likely leader. He can atone.

Race 8 (1,200m)

10 Goko Win slots in light and has been racing well all season. He gets another shot here in what is shaping as a really difficult contest. He can continue to improve and is worth taking a chance on as a knockout hope at odds.

2 Son Pak Fu is after a hat-trick of wins. He will shoulder more weight but this is not a hindrance.

1 Howdeepisyourlove, drawn in gate 1, cannot be ignored. Watch his tote.

6 Majestic Knight is next in line. He is doing well this term.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club