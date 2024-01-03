Jan 4 South Africa (Turffontein) form guide

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) GLAWARI has been threatening. Gets her chance to exit the maidens.

(1) BLUP BLUP (races before this) has not been far off in all three runs. Should run another honest race.

(3) WAITFORGREENLIGHT has been costly to follow. Look for improvement from (8) FOLLOW THE SUN.

Watch the two debutantes, (7) CHERRY OH BABY and (10) HORIZON VIEW – they do not have to be too good to win.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(10) CALANTHA was backed on debut but found one too good. She was off the track eight months – watch the money.

Next best is (2) SECRET CHORD, runner-up in his last three starts, who can get his deserved victory.

(1) SACAMBAYA races in new surroundings but must still be considered for honours.

(8) PRIZED PLATINUM recovered from a bumpy start and did well to get close on debut. Commands respect.

(9) GOLD AGENT can improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) SUKHUMVIT found support on debut and, despite a bad start, did well to run second.

(2) DONNA MO has good Cape form but has had her chances. Still looks the only danger.

(3) DEE DAY and (9) MAGIC SECRET could get into the trifecta.

Race 4 (1,400m)

On form, (12) MID WINTER WIND rates the one to beat.

If he fluffs his lines, those who can take it are (14) THE OCTAGON, (4) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA, (1) RYANS BOULEVARD, (2) NO PLACE LIKE HOME and (10) FESTIVAL OF MAGIC.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) MY LADY SOUL showed her well-being with a clear second to well above average Lady Fallon but has an outside draw.

(8) BEATING WINGS could go on from her maiden win.

(5) DOLCEZZA could find true form if allowed to settle early.

(1) SEA ANEMONE and (3) SIMPLE SIMPLE both had issues last time and could get back on track.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) CAPTAIN DIZZY recorded four wins and a second in last five runs. However, he comes off a break and could just need it.

(4) COSMIC STAR won easily last time but (1) CLIFF HANGER appears the stable elect on jockey arrangements.

(6) WIND WATER could also pop up.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) WHAT A TIGER and (2) DONTSHOOTTHEBARMAN are bang in form and either could complete a hat-trick.

(4) SIBERIAN STEEL and (1) COVERT OPERATOR are running close-up and could get into the reckoning.

(10) VAR PARK is having his peak run and could challenge.

(7) CUE THE REBEL comes off a maiden win and will be tested.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) HOME OF THE BRAVE was not disgraced in his first run as a gelding.

Stablemate (9) VESUVIO is a good back-up.

(11) LITTLE PRINCE is running well and should not be far off.

(1) TROIS TROIS QUATRE was runner-up in his last two outings.

(4) HAWKBILL, (2) SUPREME DANCE, (5) JET DYNASTY, (6) THE FRONT LINE, (7) THE KOP and (8) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE are all capable of giving this a shake.