Jan 5 South Africa (Fairview) form guide

Race 1 (800m)

Neither of the two raced two-year-olds showed much on debut. Watch the newcomers instead.

(7) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE represents trainer Alan Greeff, who normally has a filly ready to win on debut in this race.

(3) HAPPY HOLLY is trained by Gavin Smith and she is sure to be a major threat.

(4) MAGICAL RIVER is a daughter of Querari and she could be ready to rumble.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(11) LADY MAJORCA makes her local debut and it could be a winning one.

(1) HORSEFLY did not show much in five starts in Gauteng but joins a trainer who does very well with recruits to his yard.

(2) POTENT CAPTAIN was only modest in five starts in KwaZulu-Natal and can make vast improvement.

(3) SWISS WALT is holding form and can contest the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) JET BUND only found one better on local debut and this field does not appear any stronger, so he should go one better. The turf will suit him.

(1) MASTER OF DEFENSE needs to do more to win but can earn some money.

(2) GANGSTER BOSS was not disgraced last time and could prefer this longer distance.

(5) GIVE US A SMILE was not disgraced when runner-up last time and can fight out the finish once again.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) THEN IN FOCUS is at the top of his game and should be right at home over this course and distance.

Stable companion (7) SPIRIT PRINCESS has been given some soft runs leading into this race and is weighted to win.

(2) MOHANDAS was a disappointment last time but was not far behind Then In Focus before that.

(5) ELLIS ISLAND will try and make all. Clearly not out of it.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) STORM COMMANDER can always be relied upon to give his best at the finish and should make a bold bid at winning again.

(2) LORD NELSON is better than his last run would suggest and has a place chance.

(4) ON THE GUEST LIST could be ready to show some form back on turf and could be an improver.

(5) TRIP TO BARBERTON is clearly better on the grass. So has a winning chance.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) REGINA BELLISSIMA was not disgraced when fourth on debut and this appears weaker, so she could be ready to score.

(2) CONCERTO has improved and gets to show what she is capable on the grass. She may, however, be looking for further.

(6) GLOBAL GODDESS has been kept to the Polytrack for some time, but is not out of it on the turf.

(8) YOU WIN AGAIN makes her local debut and can improve.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) UNITED EXPRESS showed her best side when scoring on the Polytrack last time and could have more to offer on the turf.

(1) STATE OF MIND has been knocking very hard on the door racing on the Polytrack lately and is just as good on the turf.

(4) DAWN OF GOLD will like this course and distance.

(6) BEAU KALA returns to the turf and has a winning chance in this division.

(8) DUMISANI has scope for improvement trying a handicap.

(9) MAIDEN’S COVE is unreliable but is capable of winning.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) ADMIRAL’S RANSOM is better drawn and will relish turf.

(1) WAZ WOUTER ran a cracking race on the Polytrack against much better rivals but he has to prove himself on the turf.

(2) WATCH TOWER has run well on the grass and is not out of it.

(3) GREEN FALCON and (6) GIMME A DIAMOND would not be surprise winners.