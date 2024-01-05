Jan 6 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) NOON DAY GUN and (7) GRAVITY have improved after being gelded. They have the form to play leading roles.

Another stablemate, (8) GIMMETHELIMELIGHT, receives a gender allowance and could have more to offer with first-time blinkers.

(9) WISSA’S ON FIRE was second on debut in KwaZulu-Natal and should improve.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) SWEETIE DARLING is the only runner in the race to have won, so has to carry a penalty but should remain competitive with any amount of improvement.

The well-bred (4) ROMAN AGENT caught the eye on debut and will pose a threat if building on that.

Other likely improvers are the equally well-bred colts (13) BJORN IRONSIDE, (11) UN BEL DI and (14) MASTER CASPER, who finished in that order on debut.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) THUNDERSTRUCK beat (2) BEREAVE, (3) RIO QUERARI and subsequent recent winner (9) YELLOWPORSCHEROAD in a similar contest over 1,100m recently and is weighted to confirm his superiority.

(6) READY TO CHARGE and (7) OUTLAW KING are likely to improve after their Cape Summer introductions, with the latter expected to turn the tables on 5kg better terms.

Equus Champion (4) ISIVUNGUVUNGU need not be fully tuned to win on his reappearance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Red-hot field in which several runners renew rivalry after having clashed in a 1,000m Grade 2 event recently.

(1) KWINTA’S LIGHT came out on top that day and is equally effective over this trip, so ought to remain competitive.

(2) THREE ROCKS, (3) OCTOBER MORN and (8) SHANTASTIC are all better off on revised weight and are capable of turning the tables.

Last season’s champion two-year-old (7) MRS GERIATRIX is unbeaten over sprint distances and can recapture the winning thread.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) AT MY COMMAND copped a hefty penalty for finishing second in the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes last time. A repeat of that effort should be good enough to win.

(5) PACAYA was a fast-finishing third behind (11) MASTER REDOUTE recently and was inconvenienced in the closing stages. Ought to turn the tables on better weight terms.

(8) WATERBERRY LANE and (7) SUGAR MOUNTAIN are also weighted to reverse that form.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Horse Of The Year (3) PRINCESS CALLA has run well in defeat in both her starts during her Cape summer campaign against male opposition. She looks hard to oppose competing against her own gender.

Cape Fillies Guineas winner (4) BEACH BOMB and (2) RED PALACE, runner-up in the male equivalent, are likely to pose the biggest threat in receipt of 6kg.

(1) HAPPY CHANCE and (7) SAARTJIE, who won a Grade 3 over this course and distance recently, complete the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A vintage King’s Plate renewal highlighted by another eagerly anticipated rematch of familiar foes (4) SEE IT AGAIN and (7) CHARLES DICKENS. The former was impressive in winning the Green Point Stakes in his latest outing and, on the evidence of that display, rates the one to beat.

(2) SNOW PILOT won the Grade 1 Cape Guineas over this course and distance when last seen and is open to improvement.

On the form of that race, he holds stablemate (10) HLUHLUWE who is drawn wide.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) USA’S HOPE and (13) DOUBLE CHARGE are closely matched on form over this track and trip. But (9) STREET OUTLAW is weighted to turn the tables on both.

(7) DUMBLEDORE ought to finish closer, having tightened up since.

(16) FUTURE VARIETY won a three-year-old course-and-distance feature and is still improving.