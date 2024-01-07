Jan 7 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Danny Shum-trained Victor The Winner (Karis Teetan) racing away to an easy win in the HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup (1,200m) on Sept 10. Hugh Bowman takes over in the Group 3 Bauhinia Sprint Trophy (1,000m) on Jan 7.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Beat Hollow can lead and give this group something to run down. Tough to catch at times and can do the same again.

10 Super Joy is in the right vein of form and has a suitable draw, even though he is more than likely going to settle at the tail of the field.

11 Compulsory has a low weight. He is a threat, especially with Karis Teetan engaged.

1 Island Surprise has the class edge over rivals. Hugh Bowman’s booking is an advantage.

Race 2 (1,200m)

11 Windcheater makes his debut. Worth taking a chance on, especially following a solid recent turf trial at Sha Tin.

1 Hong Kong Hall has race experience on his side over this group. He is still lightly raced, however, and comes into this contest following two poor runs.

8 Patch Of Theta was sound on debut when third. He can improve again.

12 Loyal Bo Bo clearly has ability. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,400m)

13 Always Awesome was better to the eye than what his form read last start. Ready to show that now.

4 Winning Data is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He continues to perform at a high level.

7 Take Action makes his debut and has been trialling well. Gets an opportunity first-up.

3 Solid Shalaa is so close to a first win. Wide draw to overcome.

Race 4 (1,800m)

12 Special Hedge shapes as the one they all have to beat, especially as he gets out to 1,800m. Lightly raced and improving.

1 Darci Joy battled into a close-up seventh last start.

2 Mister Dapper is lightly raced but does continue to improve. Still learning and will take time to find best form.

10 Jubilation is next in line.

Race 5 (1,000m)

1 Flying High rarely runs poorly over this course and distance. Can easily follow on from his past two runs for third and second.

9 California Touch turned his form around to grab second last start. He gets another opportunity.

3 Pleasant Endeavor can fire forward and press for the lead. Major threat in this grade.

11 Kyrus Dragon is better than his form suggests.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 Magic Supreme has weight relief from the apprentice up and also has drawn gate 1. Expected to press for the lead, although he will not be up there alone.

12 Daily Trophy has no weight on his back and continues to take the right steps forward.

3 Colourful Prince has drawn well and raced well on the dirt before.

8 Panda Legend can improve. Strong booking of Vincent Ho catches the eye.

Race 7 (1,000m)

1 Victor The Winner has the class and ability to set a strong tempo throughout to win this race. Should fly forward to lead this group under Bowman and his best form holds him in good stead. Expecting a few to try and go with him.

8 Invincible Sage is favoured under the light weight. He needs to step up once more but he has the scope to do exactly that.

2 Super Wealthy loves the straight course and his latest trial caught the eye. He will get his chance.

3 Duke Wai falls into a similar category. Needs luck.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Capital Delight was defeated by the poor draw last start. He is better than that and did trial very well on the dirt recently. He clearly likes the surface and finds a suitable race this weekend.

7 Wings Of War has taken plenty of time to acclimatise in Hong Kong. He was impressive in his latest dirt trial.

1 Lightning Bolt has the right gate to get the run of the race, which he will need under top-weight.

3 Toronado Phantom is chasing back-to-back wins. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,400m)

1 Superb Boy is a super talent and he can continue his ascent. He is lightly raced but is already a two-time course and distance winner. Bowman hops up and he is the one they all must catch.

8 The Heir continues to race well. He boasts three placings from three runs in Hong Kong. A win is not too far away.

4 Blue Marlin is a two-time winner this season. He finds a suitable draw and is well-weighted as he reunites with Harry Bentley – the only jockey to win aboard him.

5 Master Of Fortune can go close.

Race 10 (1,600m)

5 Helios Express is a serious talent and he is the one they all must beat. His pairing with Bowman catches the eye.

3 Flaming Rabbit can lead. He needs to overcome the bad draw.

8 Find My Love looks suited getting out to a mile.

1 Super Sunny Sing has ability, however, he does face top-weight. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club