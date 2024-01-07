Jan 7 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) SEND ME ran a huge race on debut and, with natural progression, should be able to go very close to winning. He steps up 200m in trip and this should suit.

(3) FIRE TONIC should get it right soon. Place chance.

(5) RUN TO RIO can be expected to do better than he has in his last two. A must for the shortlist.

(10) RICHARDTHEFEARLESS could do well first time at school.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) FUTURE FLO is knocking loudly at the door and looks cherry ripe for the maiden victory. Rachel Venniker knows him well and they look to be the ones to fear the most.

(5) WYATT’S CHOICE is lightly raced and improving quickly – strong each-way chance.

(1) ELECTRIC STORM should be right there at the finish from the best gate. He is doing better the more he races and (4) PLAYER X has a strong place chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) QUERARI’S DREAM needed his race second-up and should be much tighter for it now.

(2) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE put his disappointing penultimate run behind him last time and he should be right there at the finish again.

(1) POWER STAR is taking time to pass the line first but is earning for the connections – trifecta chance.

(8) CONNOISSEUR is the back-end of quartet value suggestion.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) MASTERBLING keeps coming down in the ratings and steps right up to a mile with a light weight. He is the firm first choice.

(8) CYBER TIME can never be ignored. Plenty of cheek can be expected from the in-form Louis Goosen runner.

(6) FOREST JUMP has the ability to pop up and cause a bit of an upset – respect and include.

(3) EL DANTE has obvious claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) KAYGEE’S DELIGHT has run two attractive and encouraging races since winning his maiden, holding him in good stead for this and for the future. He is the firm first suggestion.

(4) PONGOLA is fresh off a gutsy victory and can follow up.

(2) IBUTHO is ultra-consistent and can never be dismissed from any bets and (6) PAPA C should notch up another victory soon – include in the play.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) SHONA KIRSTY YVES is taking time to notch up another victory but her recent form, particularly her last run, shows that she is cherry ripe for the next score. She can go one better.

(4) MISS GIBSON is in top form and must be included in all bets.

(1) IM THE BUZZ has a serious place chance and (5) FLOWER FESTIVAL is the quartet value selection.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) JET LEGACY was rather unlucky to not have either gone much closer, or even won last time. With luck in the running, he can rack up his second career victory.

(7) PHILISPIEL is never far off the action and can be given serious each-way claims.

(4) SHOT OF COURAGE has solid form and, as always, has a solid chance.

(2) BLESS ME FRED can make his presence felt at more than likely attractive odds.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) CHELSEA FLOWER won her last start when beating Shona Kirsty Yves and is selected to record back-to-back victories.

(7) FLYING THE STAR keeps running third and can surely get closer than that in this. Shapes as a big runner.

(8) SKY CAFE and (3) WILL O ME have bright place chances.