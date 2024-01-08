Jan 9 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) SI GIOCA deserves a win after four runner-up performances in a row. Should be hard to beat in this line-up.

(3) BEST INTENTIONS is holding form but battling to win. She can contest the finish again.

(1) GOTCHA BUZZ proved in need of her local debut and could be the surprise package.

(5) KEENONKELLY was disappointing on local debut but could step up on that.

(7) SANKOFA makes her local debut and is not out of it.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(3) TORRONE showed vast improvement when runner-up on local debut. The blinkers seemed to have made a vast improvement to him and he can go one better.

(2) FIRE CHASER was not disgraced when fourth last time but needs to step up on that to score. He can earn some more money.

(1) MIDNIGHT ADVOCATOR blows hot and cold, but can earn a minor cheque.

(4) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON makes her local debut and it could well be a winning one.

(5) NAIROBI and (6) ROYAL VENUS are capable of contesting the finish but are unreliable.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) EQUILIBRIUM was not disgraced when third on local debut. She is proven on this surface and could win a competitive race.

(1) SKY VELOCITY has been a disappointment in that she has yet to capture a race. But she has a winning chance against these rivals.

(2) SUNDROP lacks a strong finishing kick but is not out of it.

(3) DIAMOND ROCKSTAR could be the surprise package trying the Polytrack on local debut.

(6) SECRET SUMMER is better than her last run would suggest and is capable of scoring.

(7) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT gets blinkers on for her local debut and is another to include for the exotic bets.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) MARY LAMB has run well in both her local starts and could be ready to score.

(2) TURNTHEBEATAROUND is improving and clearly likes this surface. Should be included in all bets.

(3) AMAZING COLOURS was not disgraced in her post-maiden run and could have more to offer.

Stable companions to Mary Lamb and from the Alan Greeff yard, (4) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER and (5) BURN BABY BURN are both coming off maiden wins and could have improvement to come.

(6) ZARIYAH did not show much on her local debut. But that was on the turf, so could improve.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(6) FINAL EDITION is improving and was only run out of it late last time. Can go one better in a very competitive race.

(1) EUPHORIC has been in very good form but is giving weight away to all his rivals.

(3) GLOBETONIC is unreliable but is capable of winning when in the mood.

(4) ADIOS AMIGOS found betting support last time and is capable of improvement.

(5) IRISH RAIN and (8) LEGAL THRILLER are two others that could surprise.

Race 6 (1,200m)

A very open-looking race in which many are course-and-distance suited.

(5) DONNY TEE is improving and, from a good draw, should be right there at the finish again.

Stable companion (1) LIFE ON MARS is in good form and poses a threat.

(2) THUNDER MASTER won well on local debut but will need luck in the running.

(3) WHATEVER NEXT showed what he is capable of with a good last run. Can make his presence felt.

(7) PASHTUNWALI likes this surface and deserves respect.

(10) TIMBAVATI RIVER is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

Race 7 (1,300m)

An interesting race as Richard Fourie, stable jockey for the Greeff yard, rides (2) SUMMER ODYSSEY. This filly is consistent but does not appear to have the class of stablemate (1) JOY AND PEACE.

Admittedly, Joy And Peace has often flattered to deceive but she looked good when winning over a similar distance in November and could well be the right one.

Summer Odyssey, on the other hand, always gives of her best but has not won since February 2023.

(4) BACK FOR MORE won last time only under a hard ride from Fourie and the jockey is not aboard this time. But she is capable of earning some money.

(6) HILDELITA is on a long losing streak but is in good form at the moment.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(3) STATE OF MIND ran fifth on Jan 5, after finding one to beat in her previous two starts. This is a quick back-up, but the six-year-old mare is in good form and can strike a win.

(5) ST CLOUD has been unlucky lately but has not been disgraced. Should fight out the finish.

(4) FIRE GLOW showed what she is capable of with a wide-margin victory last time. Could follow up.

(1) GOLD FOR AFRICA is holding form and is not out of it.

(2) TRUMP MY QUEEN is better than her last run would suggest and is capable of an upset.

(8) MARSHMALLOW is in good form and should put up a brave performance.