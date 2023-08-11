Jane’s Vision sets sights on first win

Race 1 (1,000m)

Many first-timers but they should all have to get past Garth Puller’s colt (2) STAR PERFORMER who found one to good in Main Defender. Back from lay-off and is the horse to beat. (1) SUGAR BLAST did improve at his last Turffontein outing after two modest efforts over further. (8) UBISIKA has shown some promise.(12) KING OF THE GAULS is one to follow in the market.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) ANCIENT EPIC has been knocking on the door for some time now. However, she will have to get past (6) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY who was touched off in a Group 1 at season’s end. Both of her wins have come on this course and she is in receipt of 3kg from the five-year-old Ancient Epic. (1) SABATINI was beaten a short head by Ancient Epic when they last met over course and distance. Can turn the tables.(3) RUSSIAN DOLL is quick and although she may prove a better proposition in the Poly, she cannot be written off lightly.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) JANE’S VISION is lightly raced, has good form over course and distance and can go one better. (11) KIAN’S PRIDE improved in blinkers when tried on the Poly and had all of (8) LADIES DAY, (1) WITCHWOOD and (2) WHAT NOW MY GAL behind her.(4) MAGGIE SMITH returns from a lengthy break while (3) ELECTRA GREEN raced green on debut and can improve with pacifiers.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) FREEDOM SQUARE is lightly raced and the combination of Sean Tarry and Richard Fourie were in deadly form last season. They can open their seasonal account. Wendy Whitehead and Calvin Habib are also a useful combination and (5) MADAME POMPADOUR could prove to be the biggest threat to Freedom Square. (3) BEACH LANDING improved nicely second time out for Alyson Wright. The filly is lightly raced and does stay the trip well. She also has a plum gate.4) VALLI GAL is better than her last run on the Poly. She has a money chance on her best showing.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) MALCOLM’S DREAM has been confined to the Poly of late but has never been far back. The drop in trip from a good gate will help. (2) FABULOUS had no luck when going a mile on this course last run. She has good form over this trip on the turf. (5) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY is seldom far off and due a change of fortune. (8) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES has shown her best form on the Poly and the filly does take a two-point drop in the handicap.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(12) SACRED LILY is drawn awkwardly but is at home over course and distance in a weak maiden. (1) FREE WILL is lightly raced but showed positive signs from a bad draw over course and distance last time. (4) PRINCESS AZARIAH has shown flashes of ability and does stay the trip. (7) THREE LITTLE BIRDS disappointed last run after a much improved previous showing. Worth another chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) AURORA STORM has the best of the draws and goes well this course and distance. He got a four-point raise in the handicap for his second last run but that may not be enough to stop him.(7) KICHAKAL is back over his best course and distance and is finding form again.(10) IDEAL ACT has the widest draw to contend with but was not far behind Kitchakal when last they met. (8) WILLOW EXPRESS has been stepped up to a more suitable trip after a smart effort in a competitive sprint.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) SEA VISTA was touched off in this course last time and has been in good form. He could go all the way. (14) GIMME A RAINBOW is familiar with this course. (2) NORTHERN WARRIOR is both course and distance suited and goes well for this rider. (1) L’ULTIMO has been trying further but could prove effective over this much shorter trip.