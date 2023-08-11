Jane’s Vision sets sights on first win
Race 1 (1,000m)
Many first-timers but they should all have to get past Garth Puller’s colt (2) STAR PERFORMER who found one to good in Main Defender. Back from lay-off and is the horse to beat. (1) SUGAR BLAST did improve at his last Turffontein outing after two modest efforts over further. (8) UBISIKA has shown some promise.(12) KING OF THE GAULS is one to follow in the market.
Race 2 (1,000m)
(7) ANCIENT EPIC has been knocking on the door for some time now. However, she will have to get past (6) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY who was touched off in a Group 1 at season’s end. Both of her wins have come on this course and she is in receipt of 3kg from the five-year-old Ancient Epic. (1) SABATINI was beaten a short head by Ancient Epic when they last met over course and distance. Can turn the tables.(3) RUSSIAN DOLL is quick and although she may prove a better proposition in the Poly, she cannot be written off lightly.
Race 3 (1,000m)
(9) JANE’S VISION is lightly raced, has good form over course and distance and can go one better. (11) KIAN’S PRIDE improved in blinkers when tried on the Poly and had all of (8) LADIES DAY, (1) WITCHWOOD and (2) WHAT NOW MY GAL behind her.(4) MAGGIE SMITH returns from a lengthy break while (3) ELECTRA GREEN raced green on debut and can improve with pacifiers.
Race 4 (1,400m)
(8) FREEDOM SQUARE is lightly raced and the combination of Sean Tarry and Richard Fourie were in deadly form last season. They can open their seasonal account. Wendy Whitehead and Calvin Habib are also a useful combination and (5) MADAME POMPADOUR could prove to be the biggest threat to Freedom Square. (3) BEACH LANDING improved nicely second time out for Alyson Wright. The filly is lightly raced and does stay the trip well. She also has a plum gate.4) VALLI GAL is better than her last run on the Poly. She has a money chance on her best showing.
Race 5 (1,400m)
(1) MALCOLM’S DREAM has been confined to the Poly of late but has never been far back. The drop in trip from a good gate will help. (2) FABULOUS had no luck when going a mile on this course last run. She has good form over this trip on the turf. (5) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY is seldom far off and due a change of fortune. (8) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES has shown her best form on the Poly and the filly does take a two-point drop in the handicap.
Race 6 (1,950m)
(12) SACRED LILY is drawn awkwardly but is at home over course and distance in a weak maiden. (1) FREE WILL is lightly raced but showed positive signs from a bad draw over course and distance last time. (4) PRINCESS AZARIAH has shown flashes of ability and does stay the trip. (7) THREE LITTLE BIRDS disappointed last run after a much improved previous showing. Worth another chance.
Race 7 (1,600m)
(1) AURORA STORM has the best of the draws and goes well this course and distance. He got a four-point raise in the handicap for his second last run but that may not be enough to stop him.(7) KICHAKAL is back over his best course and distance and is finding form again.(10) IDEAL ACT has the widest draw to contend with but was not far behind Kitchakal when last they met. (8) WILLOW EXPRESS has been stepped up to a more suitable trip after a smart effort in a competitive sprint.
Race 8 (1,200m)
(12) SEA VISTA was touched off in this course last time and has been in good form. He could go all the way. (14) GIMME A RAINBOW is familiar with this course. (2) NORTHERN WARRIOR is both course and distance suited and goes well for this rider. (1) L’ULTIMO has been trying further but could prove effective over this much shorter trip.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now