Japanese trainer Hori looking to extend his good HKIR record

Japanese trainer Noriyuki Hori is no stranger to success at the Longines Hong Kong International Races (HKIR).

On Sunday at Sha Tin, the master handler will have a two-pronged assault at the end-of-year HK$100 million (S$17.5 million) showcase.

From nine runners since 2008, including his trailblazing Jaguar Mail, Hori has enjoyed incredible success at the HKIR with three wins for a 33 per cent strike rate.

In 2016, he made history by becoming the only international trainer to win two races at the same meeting when Satono Crown claimed the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) before Maurice demolished an all-star cast in the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup (2,000m).

He is returning this year with Salios and Hishi Iguazu.

Salios, who brings exceptional Japanese form, is contesting the HK$26 million Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m.

Since debuting in June 2019, Salios has had 10 starts and boasts a Group 1 win in the Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes (1,600m) that year.

The horse missed the Hong Kong Mile last year because of a hard campaign, but Hori said the race has been his target.

Hori will saddle Hishi Iguazu in the most valuable contest - the HK$30 million Hong Kong Cup over 2,000m.

The horse has raced 12 times in Japan for six wins, scoring once each at Group 3 and Group 2.

He then rose to the top-level last start for fifth in the Group 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m).