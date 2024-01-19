Jeff Lloyd’s son, Henrique set for debut

Carlos Henrique (left) and Jaden Lloyd are the two new jockeys to boost the Singapore riding ranks. Henrique is licensed for nine months while Lloyd stays for five months.

A familiar surname – with similar initials to boot – will revive old memories for Singapore racegoers in the 2024 season: J. Lloyd.

Records will show that Jeff Lloyd was the winner of 15 races at various short stints at Bukit Timah and Kranji from 1993 to 2017, including the 2006 Singapore Gold Cup on Mr Line for trainer Patrick Shaw.

Except that it is not the 62-year-old British-born South African champion jockey who is coming out of retirement to pad up that score.

J stands for Jaden, 21, one of two jockey sons Lloyd Sr manages these days. Younger son Zac, 20, is a Sydney champion apprentice jockey riding for Godolphin.

Brisbane-based Lloyd has not claimed any premiership yet, but came close twice.

He was runner-up in the Queensland metropolitan apprentice jockeys’ premiership in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 season before graduating to the senior riding ranks in the current season.

The Australian will be at his first overseas stint when he starts a five-month Singapore licence between Jan 22 and June 22.

Born in South Africa, Lloyd’s first dream was actually to become a trainer.

But, inspired by his father’s 17 premiership titles around the world, including three in Brisbane after famously bouncing back from a stroke, he decided to follow in his footsteps at 16.

After six months at the South African Jockey Academy, he emigrated with his family to Australia where he continued his apprenticeship at Racing Victoria.

Lloyd started his riding career in Wangaratta in August 2019, but eventually established himself in the warmer Queensland.

In four years of riding, he has tallied in excess of 200 wins.

Though he has yet to win a Group 1 race – which his father has won a whopping 94 times – he does boast a Listed win aboard Honorable Spirit in the 2021 Queensland Cup and a Group 3 win in the 2023 Winx Guineas on Knight’s Choice.

Lloyd sits in 14th place on eight wins on the Queensland metropolitan jockeys’ premiership, and goes to scale at 53.5kg.

He will not be the only new face to commence riding duties at Kranji soon.

From Feb 1, Brazilian jockey Carlos Henrique will also be introduced to the Kranji faithful in Singapore’s final racing season.

Unlike Lloyd, Henrique will stay until the last day, Oct 5, as his licence runs until Oct 31.

The 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro is, however, a lot more well-travelled than Lloyd.

Besides Brazil, Henrique – who also has a brother-jockey, Fausto, who rides in the US – has plied his trade in the US, India, Germany, Bahrain and Qatar.

The son of a veterinarian, Henrique was hooked on horse racing after he accompanied his father to his stable rounds at Gavea in Brazil.

It was not long before he joined the Rio de Janeiro apprentice school in 2008.

Shortly after he came out of his stint in 2010, he was bitten by the wanderlust.

He first took his saddle to India, where he ended up riding for four winter seasons.

Henrique was an instant hit in the subcontinent where he bagged two Group 1 wins, namely the 2011 Deccan Juvenile Million atop Ashok Chakra and the 2012 Kunigal Stud Million aboard Jersey Girl.

His other career highlights feature two Group 1 wins at his current Qatar base, with Sealine in the 2021 Qatar Silver Trophy and Abida in the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy.

All up, he has ridden 320 winners, and now sits in 18th place on seven wins on the Qatar jockey’s log. The lightweight jockey goes to scale at 50kg.

Kranji was faced with a serious dearth of jockeys towards the end of 2024.

The likes of Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Shafrizal Saleh, Bernardo Pinheiro and Ronnie Stewart left because of the impending closure.

The suspended Wong Chin Chuen thought it was the right time to move to South Korea.

With French jockey Ryan Curatolo making his debut on Jan 20, and the two newcomers starting soon, the Kranji jockeys’ room will get busier with 27 of the 34 licensed riders active.

However, that figure may change with the return of inactive licensees, new applicants and more leavers.

manyan@sph.com.sg

A familiar surname – with similar initials to boot – will revive old memories for Singapore racegoers in the 2024 season: J. Lloyd.

Records will show that Jeff Lloyd was the winner of 15 races at various short stints at Bukit Timah and Kranji from 1993 to 2017, including the 2006 Singapore Gold Cup on Mr Line for trainer Patrick Shaw.

Except that it is not the 62-year-old British-born South African champion jockey who is coming out of retirement to pad up that score.

J stands for Jaden, 21, one of two jockey sons Lloyd Sr manages these days. Younger son Zac, 20, is a Sydney champion apprentice jockey riding for Godolphin.

Brisbane-based Lloyd has not claimed any premiership yet, but came close twice.

He was runner-up in the Queensland metropolitan apprentice jockeys’ premiership in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 season before graduating to the senior riding ranks in the current season.

The Australian will be at his first overseas stint when he starts a five-month Singapore licence between Jan 22 and June 22.

Born in South Africa, Lloyd’s first dream was actually to become a trainer.

But, inspired by his father’s 17 premiership titles around the world, including three in Brisbane after famously bouncing back from a stroke, he decided to follow in his footsteps at 16.

After six months at the South African Jockey Academy, he emigrated with his family to Australia where he continued his apprenticeship at Racing Victoria.

Lloyd started his riding career in Wangaratta in August 2019, but eventually established himself in the warmer Queensland.

In four years of riding, he has tallied in excess of 200 wins.

Though he has yet to win a Group 1 race – which his father has won a whopping 94 times – he does boast a Listed win aboard Honorable Spirit in the 2021 Queensland Cup and a Group 3 win in the 2023 Winx Guineas on Knight’s Choice.

Lloyd sits in 14th place on eight wins on the Queensland metropolitan jockeys’ premiership, and goes to scale at 53.5kg.

He will not be the only new face to commence riding duties at Kranji soon.

From Feb 1, Brazilian jockey Carlos Henrique will also be introduced to the Kranji faithful in Singapore’s final racing season.

Unlike Lloyd, Henrique will stay until the last day, Oct 5, as his licence runs until Oct 31.

The 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro is, however, a lot more well-travelled than Lloyd.

Besides Brazil, Henrique – who also has a brother-jockey, Fausto, who rides in the US – has plied his trade in the US, India, Germany, Bahrain and Qatar.

The son of a veterinarian, Henrique was hooked on horse racing after he accompanied his father to his stable rounds at Gavea in Brazil.

It was not long before he joined the Rio de Janeiro apprentice school in 2008.

Shortly after he came out of his stint in 2010, he was bitten by the wanderlust.

He first took his saddle to India, where he ended up riding for four winter seasons.

Henrique was an instant hit in the subcontinent where he bagged two Group 1 wins, namely the 2011 Deccan Juvenile Million atop Ashok Chakra and the 2012 Kunigal Stud Million aboard Jersey Girl.

His other career highlights feature two Group 1 wins at his current Qatar base, with Sealine in the 2021 Qatar Silver Trophy and Abida in the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy.

All up, he has ridden 320 winners, and now sits in 18th place on seven wins on the Qatar jockey’s log. The lightweight jockey goes to scale at 50kg.

Kranji was faced with a serious dearth of jockeys towards the end of 2024.

The likes of Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, Shafrizal Saleh, Bernardo Pinheiro and Ronnie Stewart left because of the impending closure.

The suspended Wong Chin Chuen thought it was the right time to move to South Korea.

With French jockey Ryan Curatolo making his debut on Jan 20, and the two newcomers starting soon, the Kranji jockeys’ room will get busier with 27 of the 34 licensed riders active.

However, that figure may change with the return of inactive licensees, new applicants and more leavers.

manyan@sph.com.sg