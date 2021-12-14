Jerlyn sees riding as a joy

Kranji’s sole woman rider, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow, has come a long way since she made her debut by finishing second on Black Quail on Jan 3.

Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui is one happy woman.

The 2021 racing season is over and Kranji’s only woman rider has done well.

Indeed, it turned out better than even she ever expected it to be.

To have ridden 15 winners in her first season as an apprentice jockey was beyond her wildest dreams.

But that, she did. And she has every reason to be proud.

Just think, until the end of 2016 she had never been near a horse.

“I started from zero,” she said.

Now she helps groom them, guide them, ride them and win on them.

Yes, Seow has come a long way.

“I have no regrets choosing becoming a jockey,” she said. “It’s the best thing that has happened to me.

“My parents and my husband, Clifford, are also very happy for me. They have been very supportive and it has lifted me.”

Having turned 28 earlier this year, Seow will be taking a week off “to rest and get ready for the new season”.

But, until then, she is lending a hand at trainer Mark Walker’s yard, doing things she loves – being with horses.

Asked to look back on the season recently concluded, she said that her most memorable moments in the saddle came courtesy of two horses – Hadeer and Federation.

Hadeer, the horse which gave rookie Jerlyn Seow three wins this year. ST FILE PHOTO

“I won three races on Hadeer,” she said.

“And each time he gave me an armchair ride.

“As for Federation, he’s a big horse and when I won on him I had to work really hard. It was a tough race and I was stuck for room. I really had to fight for that win.”

She eventually got the verdict by a nose.

Seow had her first taste of success with her 71st ride which was on April 24.

The horse was Axel and it was a hard-fought win.

Until then, she had finished second on 11 occasions and she thought it was going to be No. 12.

But, with dogged determination and tenacity, she held off Spirit Of Big Bang, who was ridden by a senior jockey, Frenchman Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.

She deserved the pats on the back that she received after the race.

That win on Axel helped build her confidence and, with her apprentice rider’s claim at the weights, she secured more rides.

“I am still learning,” she admitted. In this job, I learn something new every time I sit on a horse. It’s never ending.

“But, for now, I like to thank the many people who have helped me along. Like Saimee Jumaat. He has been guiding me ever since I started out. I owe him a lot.”

Saimee, as we all know, was a multiple champion jockey, who switched to training for a while.

Seow also mentioned Damien Kinninmont, the Singapore Turf Club riding master and starter. He, too, helped her hone her craft.

“I must also thank my fellow jockeys – Azhar Ismail (since retired), Danny Beasley and Vlad Duric. They all gave me advice, for which I am grateful.

“And, of course, my master Mr Mark Walker. He put me on good horses and he gave me every opportunity. I cannot thank him enough.

“Other trainers have also been a part of my progression and to them I say ‘thank you’.”

Quite a sporty sort, Seow said she enjoys attempting to breakdance.

She also revealed that when she was in school, she used to be quite astute and accurate with an air rifle.

While the gun is in the armoury, when the 2022 racing season rolls along, she will have plenty to aim for.

Like a greater haul of winners and the perfection of her craft. Being the person she is, you can bet, she will be on target.