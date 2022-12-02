Jet Dark set for big blast

Race 1 (1,200m)

(13) VELDSKOEN ought to have improved after narrow debut second in September. Can make a winning return. Both (7) CAFE CULTURE and (8) SERVILIUS are also likely to improve after pleasing introductions when attracting betting support. (3) GIMME’S LADDIE and Highveld raider (1) BLACK EGRET have both the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) BRIGHT BLUE SKY needed his last outing and will come on. (1) GIMME ROYALTY finished in front of the former on her debut and has come on. Keep safe. (2) FIDDLERONTHECLIFFS found problems last time but the extra will suit. Respect. (6) FAST DUTY was not disgraced after a green debut. He will know more about it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) RAFEEF’S CHOICE appears the pick of Andre Nel’s runners on riding arrangements. (7) ON BOARD was an encouraging second on debut.

Well-bred Highveld raider (9) SHARAPOVA was also second on debut and should make her presence felt. (4) ALLENDE and (10) GLOBAL SONGSTRESS could have a say.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) FOG BANK finished 1.75 lengths behind East Coast but nothing has franked that form line. (1) CARNELO ran below best last time and should get back on track. (3) BLACK LIGHTNING is ready to give a good account of himself, the form having been franked. (8) WE’VE GOT TONIGHT will relish the longer trip. The rest are vying for minor money.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Consistent mare (2) ACADEMIC GOLD sets a good standard and, as the joint best-weighted runner, should again acquit herself competitively. Progressive last-start winner (6) SILVERLINKS, also favourably treated by the conditions, opened her account over this trip and should go well again under just 52kg with further improvement expected. (7) METAR has finished in the money in both post-maiden outings and gave the impression she will be better suited to this longer trip. (3) ROCKIE REEF arrives in good form and has claims too for an in-form stable.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) GOLIATH HERON, (4) SHELDON and (6) MARENGO should finish on top of one another on recent form. (5) BIG EYED GIRL should not be far off on recent collateral form.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) QUEEN OF SPARTA made a winning seasonal debut at her first go over this trip. Can double up. (5) ACT NATURALLY also won over this trip last time and should go well again. (3) ZIPPY OVER has improved with blinkers fitted and could have a say, while (10) FUR BABY ought to enjoy reverting to this trip after a creditable 1,200m sprint.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) STORMY SEAS gets the nod on most consistent recent form. (3) BRONCO BLITZ won last time but has yet to win at this track which gives (6) SPIELBERG a chance to turn it around. (2) HERECOMESTHERAIN, (4) DOUBLE MAGIC, (7) COOL WINTER, (10) SMITH AND WESSON and (11) ARBITRATOR are more for the shortlist.

Race 9 (2,500m)

Runner-up in 2019 and winner of the last two renewals, (2) CROME YELLOW, ought to make a bold defence off a mark just a point higher than last year’s rating. Both (5) REX UNION and (1) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT are maturing types who have improved over staying distance and are capable of fighting out the finish in receipt of weight from the selection. Last-start winners (4) NAVY STRENGTH and (8) BARATHEON can make their presence felt.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(1) BERENGARIA got into trouble last time and could make amends. Stablemates (6) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS and (3) PRAIRIE FALCON needed their last runs and both should run well. (9) PASCHALS SAMORE is in form. Go close.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(11) WHOA WHOA WHOA won her last start (in the boardroom) with earmuffs for the first time. Can follow up. (7) STIPTELIK was ahead of her stablemate in an earlier meeting but is worse off at the weights. On the form of that meeting behind Kwinta’s Light, (5) SANTA MARIA and (6) GOING UP must be included in all bets.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(3) EMERALD PRINCESS, (5) BUREAU DES LEGENDE, (6) WOKONDA and (8) DANCING ARABIAN should get close together. Top weight (1) ETERNAL LIFE should be at peak fitness and could concede the weight.

Race 13 (1,600m)

Champion (5) JET DARK and familiar foe (7) KOMMETDIEDING are likely to dominate after encouraging seasonal pipe-openers, with preference for the former who got the edge at their last meeting on identical terms. (2) GOLDEN DUCAT and (10) RASCALLION both caught the eye when finishing behind the selection after lengthy layoffs, and with improved fitness on their side, ought to make their presence felt.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(5) RISKY BUSINESS comes off a short rest but could win fresh. (9) DARK TIDE claims 4kg and could get away; (4) IN THE ETHER is doing better and should contest the finish. (2) GIN AND TONIC and (11) BRIDGE OF SPIES could get into the quartet.