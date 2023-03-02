The Jet Dynasty is about to begin

Race 1 (1,160m)

(14) WOMEN OF FAME was backed but found one better on debut. She could make amends.

(6) MISS SHAIVI attracted money on debut but stayed on well for third. She will know more about it.

Watch first-timers (10) RED HOT ROSE, (13) STORMY CHOICE and (2) CRIMSON CLOUD.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) POURSOMESUGARONME looks hard to oppose of those who have raced, after finishing second in her last two starts.

(2) LOOK TO THE STARS, (3) HAPPY VIBES, (4) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY and (5) RIO SUPREMO will be looking for the minor money.

Watch newcomers (8) AVOONTOAST and (11) FREEDOM SQUARE.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) WILLIAM ROBERTSON scored last time after a three-month rest and should not be affected by the six-day back-up to land the Grade 2 Hawaii Stakes.

(1) PUERTO MANZANO is bang in form. Even though this is on the short side, the gelding will be challenging late.

(3) RED SAXON should run a big race, being fresh.

(2) MK’S PRIDE is back over a preferred trip and could find form in his new yard.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) LADY OF POWER looks up to the task in the second leg of the Triple Tiara in the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift South Africa Fillies Classic. However, she has changed stables after her Guineas victory.

(2) FEATHER BOA, (4) EMIRATE GINA, (5) BLESS MY STARS and (6) NONE OTHER also have genuine winning claims in a rather open race.

Race 5 (1,800m)

Guineas winner (2) EYE OF THE PROPHET is looking to score again in the Grade 1 Worlds Sports Betting South Africa Classic, the second leg of the Triple Crown. But there are many capable of stopping him.

Guineas runner-up (4) ROYAL VICTORY should give him another serious fight.

The performances of stablemates (3) EAST COAST (blowing last time) and (1) SHOEMAKER (not striding latest) must be ignored.

Race 6 (1,800m)

This looks a rematch between two stables.

Trainer Sean Tarry has the in-form (2) LITIGATION, who has won over this track and trip.

(5) PYROMANIAC and (9) PLATINUM SKY form the stable’s back-up but are yet to win beyond 1,450m.

Trainer Tyrone Zackey, on the other hand, has (3) JOHNNY HERO, who bounced back to his best at the right time, and (12) FLASHY APACHE, who has a low weight.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(4) BACK IN BUSINESS was backed when hard ridden to open his account on debut. He can only improve.

(7) ANGEL OF WAR is threatening for his second win but could be drawn on the wrong side.

(6) SMITH AND WESSON was never travelling well last time and deserves another chance.

(8) TIZ MAGIC comes off a maiden win but could go on.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) JET DYNASTY, who found one to beat in his last two starts, looks hard to oppose. The opposition looks just moderate.

(11) ON THE GUEST LIST and (2) MO THE MAN look the likely ones to chase him home.

(7) BIG FIVE and (10) YOURE MY SUNSHINE could get into the quartet.