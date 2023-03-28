Jet Legacy should make no mistake second-up

Race 1 (1,000m)



Many first-timers, so keep an eye on the market.

Of those that have run, (6) SIGN OF FATE made a smart debut on this course and should have come on from that effort.

(4) HOT PEARL and (5) FULL OF MAGIC came in for strong support in the same race. Both ran fair races and are capable of improving.

Of the unraced, (2) BOMBER GIRL is the one to watch.



Race 2 (1,000m)



(6) JET LEGACY ran a cracker for a debut second. With that experience down the straight, he should be hard to run down.

(5) BENNI IN THE AREA has shown up well in two starts for his new stable. Both were on this course and the shorter trip could suit.

(1) ONE IRISH ROVER has put in his best recent effort over this course and trip. He should not be long in shedding his maiden status.

(7) RARE FLAG found good market last run but Keagan de Melo has jumped ship to ride Jet Legacy. This is an obvious indication of where he stands.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(7) LADY SERENA has been up against much stronger rivals. She comes from an in-form yard. She looks the right one in this small field.

(1) DEVILS AND DUST has been in good form but may have to take a back seat to her stable companion.

(6) SHELL SEEKER has been costly to follow. However, she rates a strong chance in this line-up.

(2) QUANABI has been running on the Poly recently. With a handy weight, she has a strong money chance.



Race 4 (1,500m)



(8) MONEY HEIST has been racing in the top echelons and not been far behind. He is well weighted and should be hard to beat with blinkers.

(5) CAPTAIN ROCKET is lightly raced and now takes a step up in trip. He can feature.

(3) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY is battling for his second win. He was a tardy starter last start and could have finished closer.

(1) FINE ADMIRAL showed up well first-up out of the maidens. He should go well again with the 1.5kg claim.



Race 5 (1,500m)



(5) FREESTATE STAR steps up in trip. She goes well over this distance. A strong chance with a handy weight.

(1) BELLA SICCOME goes for her fifth straight win. She has come well and has a strong chance of continuing her winning streak with her 1.5kg claimer aboard.

(4) MACARA is a useful mare and is holding form well. She should make a bold bid.

(7) TOP ME UP HOLLY has her second run after a break. She is smart on her day.

(3) WOODLAND RETREAT has her third run after a break. She looks primed for this.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(7) MAGICAL JAVA comes off a lengthy break but has some smart Cape form. She meets a modest line-up.

(6) ESCAPOLOGIST is lightly raced and has good form since shedding the maiden tag. Can go close.

(8) DANSE MILORD has won her last two starts on the Poly but was not far back on the turf between her two wins. However, she took an eight-point hit for her last effort.

(9) BOOGIE SHOES seems best on the Poly and over further but has a chance in this line-up.



Race 7 (1,200m)



(1) WINTER WAVES looks well weighted. He is effective over this trip and goes well on the turf.

(4) TRADE WAR went down narrowly last run when a marginal favourite. He has some smart form to back his chances and should be right there.

(5) QUEST FOR THE BEST has come good as he goes for his fourth successive win, but the handicappers may have caught up.

(8) CAVALIERI came good when brought back to a sprint but he has taken a three-point rise for a narrow victory.