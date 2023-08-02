Jewel Sixty-One all polished and bright

It was as recent as Tuesday morning that Pacific Emperor put himself in the reckoning for a fifth win from as many starts.

That was when he turned in a fine gallop on the training track. There were high-fives all round.

Well, there was a buzz on track on Wednesday morning when Jewel Sixty-One stepped out.

Not asked to do much, the American-bred ran out the 600m in 42.2sec, unextended.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons would have been pleased. So, too, the AJ’s Stable who have been enjoying a good run recently.

While not in the same league as Pacific Emperor, who holds a rating of 83 points, Jewel Sixty-One – who is plying his trade in Class 4 – is also a horse in a hurry.

Indeed, he goes into Sunday’s action with a mission.

It is not as lofty as shooting for five from five. But four in a row is not something to be sniffed at.

Jewel Sixty-One’s winning run began in February in a Class 5 race over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

A month later and promoted to Class 4, he made it two on the trot when beating Con Speranza over the 1,400m on grass.

A month and one trial later, Jewel Sixty-One was again in the news when he got his hat-trick in yet another 1,400m event.

Fitzsimmons was in no hurry to get a fourth win out of his charge.

He gave him a three-month break and, after two trials on July 18 and July 27, he pencilled him in for Sunday’s contest.

Some would have wondered if something could have been amiss because of that long “holiday”.

But Wednesday’s gallop would have erased all those doubts.

Jewel Sixty-One is well and good. He is polished and ready to shine.

Also ready to show off, but on the big stage, is City Gold Forward.

Down to contest Race 11, the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m), he turned in a more than decent show on the training track.

Taken out by Bruno Queiroz, he disposed of the 600m in 40.7.

It was a no-frills workout which should have him in good shape for a slice of the $110,000 purse.

Prepared by David Kok, the City Gold Stable-owned galloper has been a regular money earner and, to date, has contributed close to $100,000 to the kitty.

And to think he has had only five starts since arriving at Kranji in October last year.

His last win – which was his second success – was on May 27.

That day, when ridden by Manoel Nunes, he came with a pounding run over the final furlong to beat Mimosas by a neck.

He then saw action in the Korea Racing Authority Trophy race on July 8.

He fell short in that Class 1 contest, finishing in fifth place and four and a half lengths behind the winner Mr Malek.

This one coming up on Sunday is not any easier but, on the strength of his workout coupled with that July 27 trial, this City Gold gelding should run a forward race.

Queiroz was also seen partnering Nineoneone on the training track.

The Brazilian, who broke his Kranji “duck” with a win on Exceed Natural on July 30 and then picked up a double with Hurricane in the last, got Nineoneone to loosen up with a strong canter before clapping on the pace to run the last 600m in a flashy 37.7.

Having just turned five on Aug 1, Nineoneone scored his second career win on April 16. That was in a 2,000m race and his rider on that day – A’Isisuhairi Kasim – had to work hard to get him home in a tight finish.

There should at least have been a win in one of his last two outings on June 24 and July 15.

But it was not to be. After having had to settle for second behind Anyway, he was rolled by Star Express at his last start, going down by a mere nostril.

That was also over the stayers’ trip of 2,000m.

Yes, we know that Nineoneone can stay till the cows come home.

That being the case, the 1,800m he has to cover on Sunday will suit him just fine.