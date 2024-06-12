Fire (Ryan Curatolo) beating Maze (Manoel Nunes), along the rails, and Jin Sakamoto in their trial on June 11.

After letting down his legion of fans on May25 when finishing sixth to Axel at his last start, Jin Sakamoto is back in business. And, by the looks of things, he could be running into a rich vein of form.

Thesparingly raced five-year-old was at the solitary trial on the morning of June 11 and, while he finished only third in that hit-out, he showed a spring in his step when behind the gates and was not blowing much at the end of that 1,000m sprint.

If anything, he was kept much in check by his rider.

Jin Sakamoto had taken control of things at the 600m but, with less than a furlong to travel, the challenges came thick and fast.

Maze, who always had Jin Sakamoto in his sights, made a lunge and stole the lead.

His jockey,Manoel Nunes, must have thought he had it all nicely sewn up when, from out of nowhere, he felt the heat from Fire, who eyeballed his stablemate and quicklyput half a length between himself and the two who were most dangerous.

Fire would eventually take the trial in 1min1.03sec and trainer Tim Fitzsimmons completed the quinella when Maze, who was hugging the rails, held on for second.

As for Jin Sakamoto, he saw it all unfoldin front of him and he cruised home to take thirdspot in 1:01.11.

For Jin Sakamoto’s conditioner, trainer Richard Lim, it was a good morning.

His charge was ready for the next chapter of his career.

The five-year-old gelding by Shamexpress has encountered some bumps along the way but he has done reasonably well so far.

From the nine races that he has contested since Sept 16, 2023, he has a win, three seconds and a third to show.

We know he is better than thatand, on the strength of his trial where he was not extended, he should win more races.

What about the winner, Fire?

Well, it mustbe said he also put in a good show with Ryan Curatolo in the saddle.

While his stablemate Maze, a four-year-old by Toronado who has raced 12 times for four seconds, played the rabbit, he was not even simmering and came alight only over the final furlong.

From there, the Shalaa three-year-old began to race with intensity and soon had his rivals covered.

The Australian-bred gelding showed promise in his first two outings in 2023, when he finished third behind Greatham Boy on June 17 (Restricted Maiden 1,100m on Poly) and third again to Artillery on July 2 (Restricted Maiden 1,200m on turf).

His winning break came on Feb 11 in a 1,200m event on turf and, at his last start on March 17, he finished fourth to Bakeel in a Novice event over 1,400m.

With the June 11 trial win tucked away nicely, Fire may just prove too hot for any rival who gets too close at his next start.

brian@sph.com.sg