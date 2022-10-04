Joe Singh's new horse Streets ahead

Street Of Dreams making it a one-act affair in Sunday’s Maiden event with jockey Bernardo Pinheiro astride.

After four starts that can probably best be described as hits and misses, Street Of Dreams finally nailed it with a stunning maiden win on Sunday.

Despite coursing out three wide without cover in the $20,000 Maiden race over 1,200m on Polytrack, the four-year-old son of Australian Derby winner Dundeel was always travelling on the bridle.

Once jockey Bernardo Pinheiro let the handbrakes down, he put his 11 rivals to the sword – without being fully tested.

While visually, big-winning margins – 61/4 lengths in this case – can raise the excitement levels, timings tell the real tale.

Street Of Dreams ($12) ticked that box, too, with a class record.

His 1min 10.77sec was 0.2sec quicker than Primitive Instinct’s nine-year-old mark.

A delighted Steven Burridge said Street Of Dreams’ potential had been stunted by a respiratory issue. But two surgeries have literally breathed new life into the gelding.

“I didn’t expect him to win in that style. He did trial very well the other day and his work has been good,” said the Australian trainer.

“He had two wind ops, two tie-back operations. He was also gelded, but he has come good and has done well today.”

Street Of Dreams has also revived the racing colours that have not made their presence felt in recent times.

They are the purple silks of owner Joe Singh, made famous by the likes of Countofmontecristo, Eye Guy, Yabadabadoo and his pioneering champion, and now successful Perth-based stallion, Gingerbread Man.

“Joe has not had as many horses recently,” said Burridge.

“The club is coming up with new initiatives for owners. Let’s see what happens.

“Hopefully, those along with this win can give Joe a bit of a nudge to bring more horses back to Singapore.

“It’s also good for Bernardo – and that’s his first winner for me. He did a great job.”

The win capped a race-to-race double for the young Brazilian hoop, after he also claimed the opener with the Jason Ong-trained Fighting Hero ($33). Unfortunately, it also brought up his final tally of 14 winners at Kranji.

Pinheiro incurred the wrath of the stewards for his handling of Mr Malek on Sept 24. He copped a two-month suspension (from Monday until Dec 2) for not riding to their satisfaction.

As he has decided not to appeal, Sunday’s meeting brought a premature end to a five-month licence, which was meant to conclude on Oct 31.

“I’m glad to be on board. It’s only a Maiden race, but he won easily,” said Pinheiro, of Street Of Dreams.

“Steven told me about what happened to him, that he had a bit of breathing issue previously.

“Steven managed it very well, and credit to him for the good job he’s done with him.

“After his second surgery, he improved very well in the trials.

“He was fresh today and sat behind the leader. Once I asked him, he answered very well.

“He’s a nice horse. I think he can go up to the 1,400m or the mile.”

Pinheiro is returning to Dubai, where two retainers await as the racing season kicks off on Oct 28.

But, due to the enforced holiday, the 26-year-old will have to sit out its first month.

The silver lining was that his bosses were willing to wait for him.

“I’ll lose more than a month of riding time in Dubai, where I have two contracts,” he said.

“I have explained to them (the two Dubai trainers) and showed them the video, and they understood what happened.”