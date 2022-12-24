Johnny’s Hope is a good thing

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) TWICE THE TRINITY made good improvement at his second start. That was in the soft and he can go one better.

(8) ASARULUDU has finished runner-up in both starts on the Poly. He has drawn widest but, if he takes to the turf, should be a big runner.

(7) RIO SUPREMO is still a maiden but his best form has been on turf and he likes the soft track.

(2) L’ULTIMO has been trying further but has shown improvement and could prefer this trip.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) CASH CRUSADE was much improved last run when dropped back in trip. He gets a stronger rider aboard and looks competitive.

(1) LAW COURT made a promising local debut in the soft. He is lightly raced and does appear to have further scope for improvement.

(8) BARBATTI is seldom far off the pace and goes well over this trip. His recent form is on the Poly but he rates a strong chance from a very much in-form stable.

(6) ALFATORIO was not too far back on the Poly last run but is another lightly raced colt who can improve.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(5) JOHNNY’S HOPE has missed a cheque only twice in seven runs. This trip should suit and he ran a smart race in blinkers on soft ground.

(3) LA DREAMER was touched off over course and distance last start and there should be little separating her and (2) TWICE AS PERFECT, with a head separating them when they last met.

(7) AGAMEMNON was much improved last run in the soft over course and distance. He may be coming to hand.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) GIAMBATTISTA has drawn widest but has good form over course and distance and gets the benefit of a 2.5kg claimer.

(2) CARAMEL FUDGE was a recent maiden winner over course and distance. That was at his third start and he can follow up.

(8) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE found market support last run and was touched off over the trip. He switches to turf but should still have a good chance.

(7) FIERY DUKE has been in good form of late. He has a handy weight and is going over his optimum trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM was run off her feet last outing over shorter but was running on in the finish. The extra furlong should suit.

(10) MVULAZANA ran a cracker in a stronger field last run. She goes well over course and distance and last two starts were in the soft. A wide draw is a concern.

(8) SPIRITED FLIGHT was a narrow maiden winner last start but at only her second outing. The step-up in trip should suit.

(7) FEELING GROOVY has been trying further. She steps up in class here but has a light weight and must have a decent winning chance.

RACE 6 (1,600m)

(6) CAPTAIN CASEY has some smart form in good company and looks well weighted. He rates the one to beat.

(1) PYROMANIAC raids from Gauteng where his last start was in the Group 1 Summer Cup. He is much more at home over this trip and, from a good draw, has a strong chance.

(2) FATHER’S FROST has come well since returning from a long break. He steps up in trip but also has a light weight and can surprise.

(8) MR GONZALES seldom runs a bad race and has been in good form over a furlong shorter. This is his third run after a break.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) CANADIAN SUMMER was just short of a run when runner-up at her last start. She is well weighted here and should make a bold bid.

(7) SOUND OF WARNING is useful and found her best form when winning last time out. She steps up in trip and must rate a strong chance. The only worry is her 61kg impost.

(3) MACARA is going over her best course and distance and, although back from a short break, should strip at her best.

(1) TOP ME UP HOLLY is always game and goes well over this trip. However, most of her recent form has been on the Poly.