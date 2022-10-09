Join Buster Keaton for a swift start

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) BUSTER KEATON has improved since arriving from Cape Town. This is his first Poly start but he could be hard to beat.

The lightly raced (6) DOUBLE SILVER was second on the Poly last time. The blinkers go up and that could be enough to see him improve enough to win.

(7) CAPTAINS WALK has consistent Port Elizabeth form and was running on late in his local return. He should make a bold bid.

(3) DON’T LINNGAR has come to hand, finishing third in his last two starts. From a good draw, he has another money chance.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(5) SEA OF TEARS has been knocking on the door and goes well over the course and distance. She should be right there.

(3) WHISPERING GREEN has been trying over longer distances but her best effort has been over this course and distance.

(4) KYNISKA has shown her best form on the Poly. She may just have needed her last effort.

(6) ANGELIC FORT is switching to the Poly. She does show some ability and has a chance.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(1) PIRATE PRINCE was a last-start beaten favourite to a well-rated winner. He should make amends.

(7) AGAMEMNON found market support last time and can do better switching to the Poly.

(9) VIHAAN’S GREY has shown patches of ability and does go well on the Poly. This is a weak field.

(4) LOMBARD STREET improved with blinkers on the Poly last time. A money chance.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(8) MAGICALLEE took a 5lb (2.27kg) hike in the handicap for her last win that was long overdue. Bu she can score again.

(2) PRINCESS SANTO is having her first run for her new stable and is 2.5kg better off at the weights with Magicallee. Will go close.

(1) OUR EMILY has been a touch disappointing but has been dropping in the handicap. With a 1.5kg relief, she could get it right.

(5) HER ROYAL MAJESTY is quick and can finish in the money.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(7) BLUE EYES showed up well first-up on the Poly. The form has been franked. With only 48.5kg on his back, he has a strong chance.

(3) HOOVES OF TROY is a long-time battler but is seldom out of the money. He takes a further drop in the handicap and should be at a competitive mark.

(2) VALIENTE finally got his act together to win last time but received a 4lb penalty.

(8) ONE TOO MANY has another tricky draw in a race that is likely to be all speed. But his Poly form is smart.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) LADY TIPTREE has been in good form since switching to the Poly. She has drawn a little wide but should make another bold effort.

(4) FLASHY KAITRINA is back on her favourite surface. She goes very well over this course and distance.

(3) DAWNOFANEWDAY is never far back. Another big race expected.

(1) SHAPE OF YOU won well last time. She receives a 3lb increase but still looks capable.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) FORGED IN ICE was a maiden winner but has made steady improvement with blinkers and can follow up in this company.

(5) PUFF OF SMOKE appears to have lost her early speed but is much better than her last-start unplaced effort over 1,200m. The extra 400m should suit.

(10) MISS LIALAH had a tough draw last time and never got into the race. She has a light weight and can build on her good form.

(8) BELL STARBUSTER took an age to shed her maiden status but has been consistent since. She should not be far off.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) WAVE WARRIOR won well over 1,700m last time and is taking a drop in class. He is capable of backing up.

(7) STANLEY is on his best surface. Narrowly beaten as the favourite last time, he can make amends.

(10) RODRIGUEZ has the widest draw but goes well this course and distance. He should have a strong chance in this line-up.

(9) GALABIER has patchy form but was third on the turf last time. On his day, he has a chance in this company.