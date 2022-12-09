Join High Roller for the big plunge

Race 1 (1,200m)

(16) WIND WATER was beaten again when a short-priced favourite after his good debut third. He should be third-time lucky.

(17) SILK GARDEN is running close-up and could challenge.

(3) STELLA ET CLAVIS should be at peak fitness and finish off strongly.

(12) GLOBAL HEART did well on debut and should not be far off.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(9) CELTIC RUMOURS was quietly fancied on debut and finished off strongly. She will know more about it.

(2) SPLENDID SEASON is improving with racing. Chance.

She holds (3) MEMORIAL DAY and (4) SIMPLY MAGIC on collateral form.

(20) VIRGIN RIVER finished second on debut. Do not ignore.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) GIMME THE FLAME finished just ahead of (10) AFTER HOURS, (2) SAMOA, (5) PINCH HIT and (6) IN CAHOOTS last time. Luck in running could be the judge.

(4) SECOND BREATH showed improvement last time and should be involved in the finish.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) HIGH ROLLER is holding form. The ultra-consistent galloper should be right there at the finish.

(2) HIGH MOON is consistent and should not be far off.

(8) FOLLOW MY PATH is just as honest, with two seconds and a fourth in his last three outings.

(6) LUTHULI, a winner four starts back, is worth watching.

Race 5 (1,000m)

Stablemates (1) BOHICA and (3) BARTHOLDI are last-start winners and can dominate the finish.

(7) BIG BURN has a 4kg claimer astride. Look for a big run.

(10) CONSTABLE and (8) VASEEM are capable of upsetting.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) KARANGETANG has ability but needs to put it in.

He is held by (4) SET TO GO on their recent meeting and the form should be confirmed.

(3) TAIKONAUT is having his third run after a rest and should be in the shake-up.

(5) NOW I GOT YOU and (6) MOVER AND SHAKER have their blinkers removed and could do better.

Race 7 (1,475m)

(1) FOREVER MINE is meeting a weaker field. The only concern is that the strong front runner is burdened with the top weight.

(14) CALL ME MASTER and (12) CLARKSON are receiving 8.5kg and could challenge.

(3) REUNION could have a say if he finds true form.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) WINTER GREETING and (2) GIMMEALIGHT won on debut. Winter Greeting found support and won convincingly, while Gimmealight went off at 40-1 and got up in a gutsy performance. Both will know more about it.

(10) YOUNG JACKIE is having her peak run and could take honours with racing experience.

(7) MAMAQUERA enjoys this course and distance and could get into the reckoning.