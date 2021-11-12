Join the Royal Shindig in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BUTTERCUP is bred for further but is dropping in distance. But she has been consistent in her last two starts with blinkers. She must be respected.

(2) MAGIC TO THE FORE is making her local debut and it could well be a winning one. Watch the betting.

(3) FRENCH JOY ran well on her local debut and could go one better this time.

(6) ALLOWAY GROVE is a long-time battling maiden but could pick up some prize money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

More was expected of (1) JACKBEQUICK on his local debut. He was not beaten far and a better run is surely on the cards.

(2) BOLD CAPTAIN continues to hold his form. He will give them something to catch over a course and distance that could suit.

(4) ROCK GARDEN was not disgraced on debut and showed improvement second-up. He could be third-time lucky.

(3) ON THE WARPATH needs to do more to win but could earn some money.

The other three runners are first-timers, so watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) PRINCESS OF WINTER was a bit of a disappointment last time. She is clearly capable of better than that, so deserves some respect.

(2) MAKE IT HAPPEN has improved with each run and should go close to winning.

There was not much between (5) DRIVE BY and (7) SILVER SLIPPERS on the turf last time, so both have winning chances. (3) ABSOLUTELY FAB and (6) ROUTE SIXTY SIX put in modest efforts last time and are capable of earning some money.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) POT SOX had been impressive in her two wins on this surface, so it was a shock when she was well beaten last time. That run can probably be ignored.

(2) WINTER MOSAIC has made the trip from the Western Cape with some fair form. However, this is the first time on the Polytrack for her.

(3) LOLLAPALOOZA impressed with blinkers last time and should follow up, if in the same mood.

(4) TWICE TO HEAVEN is distance-suited and deserves some respect.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) EL ROMIACHI may have needed his local debut and could make vast improvement.

(4) PURPLE FRONTIER ran well on this surface last time. He does have a winning chance, if repeating that level of form.

(7) HOMER FIDGET is clearly better than his last run would suggest. He must be included in all bets.

(8) LION KING and (9) WIND SOCK do not always show their best form but are capable of running well, if in the mood.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) SOFT SPOT was full of running when shedding his maiden tag. This is a tougher race but he could still follow up.

(2) MOJITO MAGIC has not been at his best in his last couple of runs but is suited to the course and distance.

(7) TIMKAT is holding form. He should be right at the finish again.

(8) STANTON STREET was not beaten far on the Polytrack last time and could win on local debut.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) JOYFUL NOISE has been good all year. Only thing is she will be giving weight to her rivals.

(2) CARIOCA is course-and-distance suited. Chance.

(3) STEP LIVELY is very consistent. If close behind with 200m to go, she may well run them out of it late.

(4) BLOOM is back on her favourite surface, so must not be taken lightly.

(5) BLUE DUCHESS and (10) GLACIER GOLD ran nicely in their last start and must be considered.

RACE 8 (2,200M)

Trainer Juan Nel continues to have his horses in winning form and (3) ROYAL SHINDIG must have a top chance.

(4) JACOB'S LADDER has been consistent on the turf but is zero from three on this all-weather surface.

(5) HIGHWAY STAR has not been at his best but could pop up in the placings.

(7) CHARLIE MCCREEVY has always been at his best on this surface. He won a nice race last week. He could follow up despite a penalty.