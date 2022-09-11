Joy to the max for Faiz

To mountain climbers, the view from the summit is the ultimate reward.

New apprentice jockey Faiz Khair’s view, after he won his first race on Saturday, was just as breathtaking, even if it is a more horizontal spectacle.

“This was the first time I saw a wide space in front of me, it felt great. Normally, I see horses’ bums,” said the Singaporean, who got his licence in November 2021.

“And I eat a lot of sand.”

It may have come in a modest $30,000 Class 5 race (1,700m), but the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained Maximilian was the one who finally took the Choa Chu Kang boy to those dizzying heights.

The 28-year-old was no overnight sensation in the competitive Kranji arena. Maximilian ($51) was his 77th ride.

His best achievements before that had been two thirds. The first was Sun Palace on Feb 19 for his master Desmond Koh.

His second – and closest to breaking the duck on Sept 3 – was on David Kok’s Conflagrance, who steamed home to finish only a half length behind Dixit Dominus.

In between those two mini peaks, there have been more troughs, but Faiz has always stayed positive.

“I was not discouraged. Each ride is a learning experience, so I know what to do the next time,” he said.

“There is a sense of relief. But, at the same time, I wasn’t chasing for a winner. I wished I had one already, but I was happy to continue what I was doing.

“That first win will boost my confidence. I just want to keep learning and riding more winners.”

Faiz may not have clocked many rides, let alone winners. But, from the level-headed recount of his handling of Maximilian (ex-Clarton Star), one could see a racing brain.

“Maximilian was a recent stable transfer for CT Kuah. I’ve never ridden him before,” said Faiz. “I ride some trackwork for CT after I’m done with Desmond’s (stable).

“CT gave me this ride. He actually wanted to change tactics and go forward, but the others were faster. I wanted to stay behind the front runners, but the pace was too slow, and he got too keen.

“I wasn’t happy where I was. So I let him go forward three wide to make sure he didn’t clip heels.

“In the straight, I didn’t want to resort to the whip. To me, horses respond better when you push them.

“When I saw Vlad (Duric on favourite Ksatria) come to my outside, we went head to head. But I then realised my horse had drifted out. So I took him back inside as I wanted to be closer to the rails.

“My horse responded and won. Vlad said ‘congrats’ after the line.”

Faiz Khair after his first win on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

With no racing background, Faiz said he went in with “zero knowledge” when he joined Koh as a syce under the Singapore Training Academy for Racing programme in 2016.

It was his father who saw an advertisement in the newspapers after his son completed NS and was looking for a job.

Given his slight build, it was not long before he was steered towards the track riding stream.

“I’m not from a racing background and had zero knowledge about it, but I was keen to try something new, something that required physical work,” he said.

“The only time I rode a horse was during some holidays in Malaysia. It was more a pony.

“But, when I started to ride racehorses, I really liked it. I had a few falls, but luckily, no serious injury.

“My parents just told me to pursue what I want to do. They are supportive of my decision.

“They came to the races with one of my two sisters. We had a quiet celebration at home later.

“Tomorrow morning, I still have to wake up early to go back to the stables to do the horse feed.”