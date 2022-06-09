JP Two Thousand can score again

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(2) DESTINY OF SOULS and (5) MO JIVE come off good debuts. Both found problems, but Destiny Of Souls finished just ahead. They will relish the extra 250m.

(7) SHIPS AT SEA was well beaten last time but could get into the tierce.

(6) POETS WARRIOR attracted money on debut but never recovered from a bump at the start. Deserves another chance.

(3) GODFATHER can improve from debut eighth.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(10) TAYOOBA eased in the betting on debut but finished a length in front of well-backed (4) FEATHER BOA. Both will know more about it and will have no problem over the longer distance.

(6) KILL SHOT is improving and must be considered.

(3) EMIRATE GINA has been costly to follow but needed the outing. She could get it right.

(9) SOUTHERN STYLE, (8) MAGIC INSPIRATION and newcomer (5) GREEN BUBBLES could get into the money.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) QUEST FROM AFAR should finish strongly if she settles. A slow start could get her cover early and see her flash up to escape the maidens.

(9) SKYFULL and (2) MAYENNE found problems last time. Both can be given another chance.

(5) ARIZONA LADY seems to have lost her form but could get into the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) ELECTRIC GOLD, who hung out badly last time, seems to have most scope for improvement.

(4) PARKER GETRIX, who started slowly and finished behnd Parker Getrix, should also have toughened up.

(3) POMODORO HILLS, who was not striding out last time, has finished ahead of Parker Getrix before, so also be in the mix.

(1) MASTER OF COIN is racing as a gelding now. If his breathing problem has been sorted out, he could easily win it.

(7) LIBECCIO will enjoy the extra distance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(14) SILLY FELLA was involved in the finish in his last six starts. He could make a good banker for the multiples.

(3) INDUS KNIGHT, who is back from a rest and (7) VANDERBILT are last-start winners who could score again.

(2) DUKE OF RAIN disappointed last time but should do better.

(10) WONDERING STAR should be on top of him on form.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(2) JP TWO THOUSAND has won four times from his last five starts. He should stretch the record.

(12) EXPEDITIONER beat nothing of note on the Poly last time, but he looks to have plenty more to offer. The 4.5kg difference will help.

(3) NOBLE SNIPER, (4) DUKE OF SUSSEX and (6) RIGHT CHOICE are likely to improve.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(5) FLORENTINE has matured nicely. If she could overcome her wide draw, she could add another victory to her stats.

(3) FROMHERETOETERNITY was disappointing last time but could resume winning ways.

(10) ROHA cannot be ignored. Look for a big run from (9) SAY WHEN, who was coughing last time.

(11) DUBAWI PRINCESS is ready to give her best back on turf.

(2) HOLLYWOODBOUND could improve more.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(9) LETHA is coming off a rest. If ready, the filly could win fresh.

(14) JAVA HOUSE has strong claim from her good draw.

(3) EMERALD PRINCESS gets the nod in preference to stablemate (2) LET THERE BE LIGHT.

(11) ANGELOFTHEMORNING is coming off a maiden win and could have plenty more to come.

Watch (1) CALL THE WIND, who is unbeaten in six starts in Zimbabwe.