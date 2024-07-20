July 21 SA (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) ARJUNA made a promising debut before taking on males at her second start with an apprentice up. Muzi Yeni takes over the reins.

(5) SWEET DREAMER found some market support on debut, possibly because of the Richard Fourie-Glen Kotzen combination. The filly was well beaten but the combination go in again.

(11) ARCTIC FURY was a well beaten fourth on debut but the winner looks useful.

(6) LUCRATIVE can be included in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,750m)

(11) BURNING MAN was a beaten favourite over course and distance last time and has been close-up at his last two. He should go close.

(10) DAPPER has not been out of the money in five outings and was narrowly beaten over a mile on this course last time.

(3) KINNIKINNIK has not been far back in two sprints and now jumps in trip with first-time blinkers.

(5) KOMANDANTE has been improving slowly and the step up in trip could suit.

Race 3 (1,950m)

(5) HURRICANE FLIGHT has come on with each outing and looks primed for this.

(9) FACILE and (7) YELLOW JACKET meet again, with the latter having the edge.

(1) SILVER JUBILEE had a tough draw in her KZN debut and was not too far back. She steps up in trip but has the best draw.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(2) HOT STRIKE and (7) ESCAPOLOGIST finished 1-2 when last they met over course and distance with a neck between them. The latter is now 1kg better off.

(3) ESCAPE ARTIST was just over a length back in third place in that same race and is now 2kg better off with the winner.

(1) FAIZAH is useful and found her best form last time. Chance for a double.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) EXCEPT TEMPTATION has been a model of consistency of late and goes well over course and distance.

(4) THE REAL PRINCE is highly regarded but is lightly raced. He was well beaten at only his second start, that being on the Poly. He was impressive on debut and the switch to turf down the straight could bring out his true potential.

(2) COMMON GROUNDS has come good of late, his last win being over course and distance – beating Except Temptation but the latter is now 2kg better off.

(10) GOOD TRAVELLER is long overdue another win. Each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) PURPLE POWAHOUSE has been a little costly to follow but he is always thereabouts.

(4) NORTHERN WARRIOR was ridden by an inexperienced apprentice last time but was not far back. He goes well over course and distance.

(1) BUSTER KEATON is another that is seldom far off the winner and he takes a further drop in the handicap, which should put him into contention.

(6) ARVERNI PRINCESS takes on males but has been improving steadily, although also dropping in the handicap. She may now be off her right mark.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(9) MASCHERINA is lightly raced but has missed a cheque only once in six starts. She has her third run after a break and should be spot on for this event.

(1) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON has not been far back in useful company of late. She has started at long odds but, with a handy galloping weight, should be competitive in this field from the best draw.

(5) MALCOLM’S DREAM is not the most reliable but is smart on her day. If she puts it in, she will go close to winning.

(7) ZINIKELE is 1.5kg better off with Malcolm’s Dream on their last meeting when beaten two lengths. There should be very little between them if that form pans out as expected.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(11) CABINET SHUFFLE has a wide draw to contend with but has tumbled down the handicap and, coupled with a 4kg claimer aboard, could be the right one.

(8) WYLIE RILEY has consistent recent form in useful company. He does shoulder top weight and his recent form has been on the Poly but he should be competitive in this field.

(4) BUGALUGS won at second time of asking at long odds and should come on from that effort as this further trip should suit.

(5) DOWN BY THE RIVER comes in with a handy weight and he goes well on this course.