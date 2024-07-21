July 22 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) PLEASE BE TRUE and (9) ARCTIC WIZARD made encouraging debuts and should improve with that experience.

(12) LATE DECEMBER has done well in each start and should make his presence felt again.

Newcomer (6) MY ARCHANGEL is attractively bred. Follow the market.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(10) CUMBRE VIEJA and (9) SOUND OF THE SEA will be competitive with improvement over this extended trip.

(8) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN caught the eye with a fast-finishing third over 1,400m last time. Bigger threat over this distance.

(2) CHALICE FORT and (11) RED DAWN complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) SAHARA CAT ran third in a 1,500m Listed race and this shorter trip will be more to her liking.

(5) POLYNOMIAL caught the eye when winning on debut over course and distance. Will improve further.

(2) IN THE GREEN ZONE and (3) MARITZBURG MEMORY have the form and experience to make their presence felt too, while well-bred (7) ARTISTE should not be hastily condemned.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(9) PINK MOON, (13) UNITED WE STAND and (6) CHAMPAGNE KISSES have the ability to be competitive in this line-up.

(14) PRETTY PRECIOUS has finished second in three of her last four starts. Would not be winning out of turn if ready to go after a 16-week absence.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) CHAMPONELLE was only outrun late when third over this trip two starts back. Big claims.

(3) AMANCIO finished a career-best second when last seen over this trip.

(8) GROOVEJET improved for the step-up to this distance last time. Can go one better.

(14) GOLDEN GREY and (10) POINTDEXTER appeal most of the remainder.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) FUTURE PRINCE bounced back to form in a stronger contest last time. Go close.

(6) SOLAR POWER and (3) CHOLLIMA are back in form after returning from long breaks.

(1) MAGIC VERSE and (5) FUTURE TURN can get into the picture too, along with unexposed (9) BLUE BAY, who is open to improvement after 14 weeks off.

Race 7 (2,200m)

(4) MISTER MONOCLE should confirm his superiority in this lot.

(7) TWICE THE MASTER deserves a reward for his consistency but is unfavourably treated by these conditions.

(1) HELIOTROPE is worth another chance, especially on these terms.

(2) MOHANDAS ran a good third over track and trip last time, and will be a factor in the finish.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) SUGAR MOUNTAIN scored a fluent 1,600m win in June. Can defy a five-point penalty by following up off a career-high mark.

Stablemate (4) PACAYA is closely matched with the selection and should pose a threat.

(6) LOVE IS A ROSE and (8) FLOWER OF SAIGON are weighted to make their presence felt.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(5) AMONG THE CLOUDS stayed on well to finish second over track and trip last time ahead of re-opposing rivals (8) COULDITBE and (6) LICKETY SPLIT.

A bigger threat, could come from last-start winner (2) KAMAKAZI, who kept finding from the front over 1,600m last time.

(1) PLUM PUDDING fluffed her lines on that occasion but can bounce back.