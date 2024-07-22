July 23 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(8) VULCANITE was ignored in the betting on debut but did well to get close in third.

(7) TAKE YOUR PLACE was narrowly beaten in her last two starts but could get off the mark.

(6) SUMMER WINTER attracted money on debut when not disgraced and can only improve.

(4) MOTHER CITY and (3) FUTURE DATE could make the quartet.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(4) BLAZE A WAY found solid support on debut and was not far off. He will come on heaps.

(1) ANTONIO GAUDI finished just behind Blaze A Way. Improvement expected.

(7) OMBUDSMAN drops back to 1,100m and can have a say.

(8) VARJURY can improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(11) PANNING GOLD has finished in the money in all five starts. May well keep his record intact.

(2) PRESSONREGARDLESS did well on debut in new surroundings and was just ahead of (3) STORM AHEAD who was having his first run as a gelding. Both can improve.

Watch first-timer (10) CONFEDERATE.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) LETS PLAY POKER showed up well after three months off and should make a bold bid.

(2) BREATH OF MAGIC pays his way but is battling to escape the maidens.

(7) PASS THE BATON appears to have lost his form.

Respect money for newcomer (8) CLIFFIE CLAVIN.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) DOUGLAS DRAGON may not find one better this time. He has finished second in three of his last four and would be deserving.

(6) BATTLE OFTHE BULGE could show more in his second start. He should relish the distance.

It could get close between (8) ORANJEMUND and (2) MASTER TIK TOK, who finished alongside each other last time.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(8) PARTY PUNCH is improving with each start and could be suited.

(1) CITY LIGHTS turned in brave performances in her last two. Overdue for a win.

(3) INCREDIBLE INDRANI is better than her latest form suggests.

(2) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN and (4) ANGEL OF MY HEART are not without claims.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) SHELDON is best weighted, and if not in need of the run after a rest, could put in a bold bid.

But if (1) RULERSHIP repeats any of his recent efforts over the distance, he could be hard to peg back.

(4) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT did everything but win last time. He was beaten a head by star sprinter Lucky Lad and there may be no seconds this time.

It was good to see (6) DANILO DANILOVITCH show something like his best form last time.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) TRIDENT KING is holding form and should give a good account of himself from a favourable gate.

(1) MOUNT DARWIN showed potential before running a below-par race last time. He can bounce back with a decent barrier position.

(4) CAPTAIN OF GRIT keeps on running well and his turn cannot be far off.

(8) OPEN HIGHWAY and (3) MOOLA MAN have won some nice races recently and need to be taken seriously.