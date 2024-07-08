July 9 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) FROM A DISTANCE has finished second in consecutive course-and-distance appearances. Would not be winning out of turn.

(10) I’M SO PRITTI improved to finish third last time. Can threaten.

Watch well-bred newcomers (2) RUSSIAN ROYAL and (3) STILL TOGETHER.

(9) BRIGHT GOLD and (7) SPOIL YOURSELF made promising debuts. Go close.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) FESTIVAL CHIC did not finish far off at debut. Should improve.

(5) SCARLET MACAW has the form and experience to stand her in good stead.

(4) PRISCILLA MAISEY finished a close third in a 2YO Listed race at last start. Has decent claims.

(3) MAI SENSATION made an encouraging introduction. Should have a role to play.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) ELIZABETH GRACE ran a pleasing third over this track and trip in June. She is open to further progress.

Youngster (7) FLEUR DE VILLE and (10) LUCY ROCKET have the form and experience to play leading roles, too.

Watch newcomers (1) HAY FEVER, (3) SWEET NOTHINGS and (6) ANGEL’S OASIS.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) LA PULGA followed up on debut fourth over 1,000m with a close-up second over course and distance last time. Big say.

(4) PALACE GIFT, a career-best second last time, and (6) KAAPSE HOOP, who fluffed her lines over 1,400m in her last start, will keep the selection honest.

(8) MASTEROFTHEDESERT could also have a say.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(10) MIDWAY finished ahead of (1) AMANCIO and (6) JACK IN THE GREEN in a similar contest over 1,950m last month and is weighted to confirm his superiority. The latter will appreciate a return to this distance and could pose more of a threat.

(8) ENGLISH MISTRESS is well treated at the weights and has the form to mount a serious challenge.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) GOLD INDEX won a similar contest over course and distance last month and ought to remain competitive under a mere three-point penalty.

(6) FLY TO RIO drew wide when finishing 2.75 lengths off that rival last time but is favourably positioned now and weighs in 4.5kg better off on these revised terms. Go close.

(2) UNSOLVED RIDDLE and (4) AUGUSTA BLUE are also weighted to pose more of a threat.

Hard-knocker (3) NAUSHON will enjoy this ease in grade and must be kept on side.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(11) MISS NEW YORK was returning from a four-month absence when winning a similar contest over this track and trip on June 2. Can defy a three-point penalty and wide draw to follow up.

(9) HANG OUT THE STARS and (1) SUMMER FLING should get closer on these terms.

But a bigger threat is likely to come from (5) ETERNAL OPTIMIST whose front-running style over this trip will be well suited to the Winter course.

(7) LADY LOXTON was in good form before a break and warrants respect on her return, while (3) VERONIQUE will find this distance more to her liking.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) STRATA and (13) SILVER SCREEN have a bit to find on recent form behind 2YO (9) BECKY SHARP.

(6) IN THE GREEN ZONE won her maiden over 1,000m and could have more to offer this extended trip.

Older rivals (2) LOVE SHACK and (11) GREAT CAT are not to be taken lightly.