June 1 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) WILLOWILD comes from a visiting yard with a good record with juveniles and could be up to it.

(11) CAT O’CLOCK returns from a lengthy break after making a fair debut. She is one to watch.

Michael Roberts’ (12) LITTLEBLACKGEM looks the pick but stablemate (3) LIZWILE ILALI has Richard Fourie up.

(2) ONE SMART COOKIE has been rested but never far back.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) FAMOUS WARRIOR has come on with each run. Looks primed.

(7) BURNING MAN disappointed on local debut. Should improve.

(1) RICH FOLKS HOAX could prove the pick of Dean Kannemeyer’s pair, with (4) FRENCH FLAME also in the picture.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) BUZZ BOMB made a winning local debut and has made steady improvement.

(7) WILLOW EXPRESS has been a model of consistency.

(10) IRON WILL registered his last two wins over course and distance. Recent form has been good.

(9) PASCALI could be back to a more suitable trip.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(3) CONTINENTALEXPRESS made good progress in his second local outing.

(1) POORLITTLERICHGIRL was not far back in the East Coast Cup.

(9) VIHAAN’S BOMB has come well in blinkers and stays the trip.

(11) EVERY CLOUD was beaten just over a length by Vihaan’s Bomb when they last met but is 2kg better off.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS was a runaway maiden winner on the Greyville Polytrack, beating subsequent easy winner Spirit Of Levana. She is a superb specimen and has the ability to match.

(6) JUST RECKLESS finished runner-up to Little Ballerina in the Group 2 SA Fillies Nursery, then followed up winning the Group 3 Strelitzia Stakes.

(8) SYMPHONY IN WHITE took on males when seven lengths behind One Stripe before winning well over the Kenilworth 1,000m.

(7) KINDRED HEART also comes off some Little Ballerina form, beaten less than a length at The Vaal.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(9) ONE MORE won well on debut.

(8) COLD SHINE made his debut in feature company in the Cape, finishing second to Roman Agent, with current sensation One Stripe well beaten. He ran below par the next time before returning to KZN and winning rather comfortably.

(5) CYMRIC won well in the Godolphin Barb Stakes. He is unbeaten since being gelded.

(7) TRUTH has been a runaway winner of both his starts. Respect.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(15) WINTER CLOUD comes off two comfortable victories in the Cape and looks the horse to beat.

(5) MRS BROWNING had all of (10) TIME FO ORCHIDS, (6) WHITE PEARL and (11) ONE FELL SWOOP behind her when winning the Group 2 TAB Camellia Stakes at her last start and meets them on the same weight terms.

(4) OCTOBER MORN beat Asiye Phambili in the Group 2 Cartier Sceptre Stakes and was runner-up in two subsequent features.

(13) ASIYE PHAMBILI won well over course and distance in the Group 3 Dennis Drier Poinsettia Stakes.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(11) LUCKY LAD seems to be back at his best. Top chance.

(3) SURJAY was beaten under a length by Lucky Lad in the Group 2 Jehan Malherbe Senor Santa Stakes and is 2kg better off.

(10) CRUISE CONTROL won his last three starts. Respect.

(7) DYCE has since been gelded and, if finding his best form, can give this field weight and a beating.

Race 9 (1,750m)

(1) WONDERFUL steps up in trip over which she has been comfortable and has the best draw.

(14) MASCHERINA won well last time and must have claims.

(10) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON raced in feature company last start and was only two lengths off the winner Saartjie. She looks cherry-ripe.

(11) PETIT VERDOT has been knocking on the door. She has a handy galloping weight.