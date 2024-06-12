June 13 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,500m)

(3) MESSALINA raced just seven days ago but has shown enough to suggest that she could open her account.

Sparingly raced (2) CHICAGO LASS made encouraging improvement when last seen and is likely to play a leading role if building on that progress.

(1) AMBITIOUS LADY would have come on since her much-needed Highveld introduction.

(9) PLUM BLOSSOM needs to improve markedly to deal a blow. Include in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) FENNEC FOX was impressive in winning over track and trip last time and a six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent her from winning again.

(3) PENDRAGON had legitimate excuses when finishing behind (7) INAFIX last time but could turn the tables.

(5) LIFE GOES ON is worth each-way support.

Race 3 (1,500m)

(2) MO MENT finished an encouraging second on his Highveld debut after relocating from Cape Town. Can go one better.

(1) BREATH OF MAGIC has the form and experience to fight for victory but could find conceding 1.5kg to that rival a bridge too far.

Youngster (8) LIGHTINTHESTORM has more scope than most and this extended trip is likely to unlock improvement, so he must be respected.

(3) ROLL OF THE DICE, (4) DAMASCODORO and (6) SUMMER SHADE have shown enough to get involved.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) GIMME THE FLAME confirmed the form of her encouraging comeback run by finishing a close-up second over this trip last time and, with the aid of a 4kg claimer on her back, is good value to go one better in her peak outing.

(2) VISIONOFPEACE is bred to improve for the step up to this distance while (3) LINGANOMORE has obvious claims on the strength and consistency of her recent form despite an uninspiring course-and-distance record.

(5) GREEN BUBBLES has claims, too, at a bigger price.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(7) FIFTH OF JULY caught the eye on his reappearance over a shorter trip and is good value to confirm that form and progress with improved fitness.

(13) CARNELO has a bit to find on that rival but was supported on that occasion and should not be written off.

Last-start winner (4) THAMBI, hard-knocker (5) HIS MASTER’S VOICE, returning (9) DIESEL’S SHADOW and the consistent (11) GILDA GRAY can all pose a threat.

Race 6 (2,600m)

(3) BATTLEOFBARBERTON confirmed the improvement made after being gelded by winning over 1,600m last time. This represents a big jump in distance but it should be very much to his liking.

Last-start winner (5) KAKIEBOS, runner-up (7) NUCLEAR FORCE (0.5kg better off) and recent maiden scorer (6) TEO TORRIATTE are proven stayers who are likely to expose any chinks in the armour of the top selection.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(1) SPARKLING JUBILEE was an eye-catching winner of a similar contest, albeit against female rivals, on her return from an 18-week absence and a three-point penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(8) SOUTHERN STYLE has filled the runner-up spot in consecutive outings over this trip recently, so would not be winning out of turn.

Hard-knockers (3) AFTER HOURS and (11) SUPER AGRA have the ability to pose a threat.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) LADY ELLIOT has found form dropped to her current mark and she should be rewarded for her consistency.

(5) RED CARPET GIRL is in good form and physical condition, so will be up for the challenge, especially in receipt of 3kg from her younger adversary.

Both (7) TWICE AS WILD and (9) SMELTING are honest handicappers with earning potential.

(8) CAN’T CATCH ME is another to consider as this shorter trip, and anticipated quicker tempo, could serve her interests.