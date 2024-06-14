June 14 SA (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) CONFETTI was well supported on debut and only found a short-priced favourite to beat her that day. More was expected of her in her second start but she only finished third. Back on the Polytrack, she could recoup losses.

(6) QUEEN OF JAZZ has yet to win also but she is holding her form well.

(1) BLUEBERRY BLUE ran well on this surface in her penultimate start and will be a threat.

(4) EXTRACTION ran well on her local debut and should be right there at the finish.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(1) AND ACTION was a disappointment in Gauteng but did run his best race so far when runner-up last time on the Greyville Polytrack. Can go one better.

(2) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH is consistent and should be right there at the finish.

(3) CONSIGLIERE tries the Polytrack and would not be a surprise winner.

(4) NEWTON HEATH showed vast improvement when trying this surface last time.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) LA PEQUENITA was not beaten far in her penultimate start at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth and is clearly better than she showed last time.

(1) FANNY KEMBLE is in good form and ready to get out of the maiden ranks.

(2) DIRTY MIMOSA battled on local debut but could do better back on the Polytrack.

(4) BEST INTENTIONS must be included in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) SUNDROP likes the Polytrack and had a number of these rivals behind her when she was runner-up behind Love Song on May 3.

(5) DANCE MO was third that day and it was her best performance so far. Will be a threat.

(6) WATCHMYTAIL ran in snatches that day and could do better.

(3) MILLENNIUM DANCER can surprise.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) CENTRAL CITY is holding form well and was a winner the last time he raced on the Polytrack.

(1) DOWSER is unreliable but rates an each-way chance.

(4) MAGICAL MIDLANDS has returned to form and could contest the finish again.

(5) STORM COMMANDER is consistent and not out of it.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) DAME OF FLAMES has been unreliable on the turf of late. She did well last year on this surface and could be a lively runner.

Stable companion (2) AERIAL VIEW was given a soft time out in front last time and won well but they may not let her do the same this time around.

(4) OPERA SWING always does her best work late around this track and trip. Respect.

(5) CRYSTAL MAIDEN was a very easy maiden winner when trying this surface, so could have more to offer.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) GOCEKWITHLOVE makes her local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) RED SASH is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(6) KABON KAPI is better than her last run would suggest. Strong each-way chance.

(7) ALLENDE was not disgraced when chasing home an easy winner last time.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(5) SI GIOCA is knocking hard on the door with two recent runner-up performances. She could prove hard to topple.

The main threat could come from (6) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY, who makes her local debut.

(7) REUNION HOTSPOT is improving and is clearly not out of it.

(8) ANGELSEA is not an easy ride but does like this course and distance.