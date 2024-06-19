June 19 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(9) ELUSIVE BELLE has shown steady form over shorter but could well be looking for this trip. She makes the switch to the Poly.

(3) DEE DAY has been consistent on the Poly. She steps up in trip and should have a strong chance.

(2) FATE DECREED has not been far back in her last two and could also benefit from a step-up in trip.

(4) EXODUS SONG has shown little in two sprints but comes from a strong stable and the step-up in trip could see her improve.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) KIMBALL O’HARA has been taking on much stronger of late. He showed some improvement last run and could have the measure of this field. Kom Naidoo broke the drought last week and can add to his tally with (5) PORFIRIO, who looks to be coming on the right way and meets a modest handicap field.

(7) BRAVE VOYAGER has smart form over course and distance and will make a bold bid with the combination of Dennis Bosch and Rachel Venniker in deadly form.

(1) FOREST JUMP is always dangerous and can pop up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) IMPERIOUS DESTINY has run two cracking races over course and distance when switched to the Poly. She has the best of the draw and should run another big race.

(6) SPRING KISS has also taken to the Poly and was narrowly beaten last time after two wins. She has a handy galloping weight and Richard Fourie stays with the ride.

(9) BOSNAY is showing signs of her best form which will see her go close.

(4) RADU showed signs of her best form last run. She stays the trip and switches to the Poly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(10) CUPID’S SONG has the widest draw and top weight but does get 4kg relief from the saddle. He has good form over course and trip.

(5) PALERMO was a recent easy maiden winner and has improved in blinkers. S’Manga Khumalo stays with the ride for Tienie Prinsloo.

(1) WOODLAND GLADE takes on males and was a beaten favourite when making her Poly debut. Give her another chance.

(2) FISH EAGLE is something of a Poly specialist and, from a good draw, should make a bold bid.

Race 5 ( 1,800m)

(4) WAVE WARRIOR has been holding form well and does well on the Poly. Fourie is the pilot.

(9) ROY’S ROCKER was a close-up third against stronger company. She is back in at the weights and is always game.

(10) KING BAVARIAN is showing signs of coming to hand. He goes well on the Poly and is consistent.

(5) COLUMBIA ROAD was running on well when runner-up last time. She has a handy galloping weight and should have a good chance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) WINTER WAVES only got a 1kg raise in the handicap for his last win over 1,200m. He loves the Poly and the extra furlong will suit from the best draw.

The grey (6) BRASS BELL steps up in class but has been in good form of late. Muzi Yeni takes over in the saddle, with his regular rider, apprentice Kobeli Lihaba, unable to make the weight.

(7) LAKE COMO switches to the Poly but has consistent recent turf form over the distance. Older horses generally take to the synthetic surface. Venniker’s 1.5kg claim should help, too.

(3) MADISON BLUES returns from a lengthy break and may need it, as his best form is over much further.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) PERFECT TRUST was close-up over a sprint last week but should be more suited to this longer trip.

She is 1.5kg better off with (3) MISS PAGET, who beat her under a length when last they met separated by Green Valkyrie, who has since franked that form.

(5) DEVILS AND DUST seldom runs a bad race. She has been trying a furlong further at her last two but could prove better over this trip. Venniker rides at her absolute minimum weight.

(4) KITTEN’S ADVENTURE is way better than her last run. Before that, she had consistent Poly form over the trip.