June 2 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Galaxy Patch (Karis Teetan) posting his last win on Jan 13. He can bounce back in the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy (1,600m) at Sha Tin on June 2.

Race 1 (2,000m)

2 Turtle Again is much better in the bottom grade. With Hugh Bowman engaged, he is the one to beat even from the wide draw.

7 Happy Hero is suited over these distances. The inside gate should see him save ground throughout.

6 Go Go Go is closing in on a first win. He is aiming to snap consecutive runner-up efforts.

9 Arthur’s Kingdom recorded an overdue first win in Hong Kong last time. Next best.

Race 2 (1,400m)

1 Mr Ascendancy has the class edge over these rivals. He meets a small field, although he is a winner in the grade above. Won twice this term and can easily do so again.

2 Wonder Kit has been consistent all season, even though he has scored only one win this term. He deserves another.

3 Supreme Lucky can improve. His last two starts have been superb and he is a major threat.

5 Superb Boy is next in line. He can bounce back.

Race 3 (1,400m)

13 Happihood slots in light and is making steady improvement. Ran a very good second at Happy Valley last start. Worth a shot.

3 Tactical Command is racing well. He should get a sweet run throughout from barrier 1.

10 Casa Legend tends to mix his form, although his most recent effort was much better.

12 General Winner is in solid form. Latest two outings were strong.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Grand Nova has been trialling well since an inconclusive debut at Happy Valley. One to beat, especially from the right stable.

10 Silver Destiny has been disappointing of late. If he recaptures his previous strong form, he will be a factor.

1 Awesome Treasure remains in Class 4, is after back-to-back wins.

13 Super Bonus draws well and may roll forward to lead. Next best.

Race 5 (1,400m)

1 King Miles won two runs back, does appear to be holding his condition well. One they all must beat.

2 Leedox was unlucky last start. Bowman hops up and his biggest challenge will be the wide gate.

7 Currahee closed into fourth last time. He has improved and gets his chance this weekend.

10 Fast As Rocket is better than his record suggests. Expecting another forward showing on Sunday.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 James Tak has a super record with three wins from seven starts. He has never finished worse than fourth and can improve out of sight back on dry ground. Clear top pick.

4 Stellar Express is lightly raced but has shown that he is a winner in waiting. He receives another chance this weekend.

1 Hasten Delight can turn his form around after finishing down the track on rain-affected ground.

10 Thriving Brothers makes his debut. Next best.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Steps Ahead caught the eye with a superb second on debut. Gate 1 affords him a great chance.

1 Lucy In The Sky has held his condition after breaking through two starts ago. Suited in this.

3 Prince Of Porty is steadily returning to his best. He has the gate to overcome, but he does have the class to defeat this group.

2 Coming Patch is after back-to-back wins. Has claims.

Race 8 (1,600m)

THE LION ROCK TROPHY (G3)

4 Galaxy Patch is a serious talent and can defeat this group. Placed at the top level in the past. One to beat, as long as it stays dry.

1 Beauty Joy is hard to catch, however, his recent win at Group 2 level was superb.

3 Taj Dragon is seeking back-to-back wins. Gets his chance.

8 Chancheng Glory is favoured with no weight on his back. He can find the right spot from gate 3 under a familiar pair of hands.

Race 9 (1,200m)

THE SHA TIN VASE (G3)

9 Ka Ying Rising was super impressive in Class 2 last start. Gets a featherweight against a string of classy opponents. Worth a shot.

7 Mugen falls into a similar category with the light weight. His ceiling has not been reached.

1 Victor The Winner can fire forward and lead this group. Group 1 winner with a stack of class.

2 Invincible Sage has a big weight. Won at Group 1 level last start.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 My Flying Angel has very good form but must beat a wide draw. Chance better on dry ground.

3 Top Scorer is consistent without winning. Keep safe.

2 Let’s Do It has a powerful finish and will be chasing hard. Gets his chance in a suitable grade.

5 Handsome Bomb is lightly raced. Deserves respect.

Race 11 (1,400m)

6 Second To None boasts two wins from six starts. He is the in-form horse who is more than capable of recording another win.

14 Lost Child slots in light, comes into this test following a pair of placings. The inside gate helps.

4 Storm Rider needs to recapture his best. He has slipped a touch, although his latest trial was sound.

10 Capital Legend is in good form. Can make his presence felt.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club