June 2 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) LA PULGA stayed on to finish an encouraging fourth on debut in open company over 1,000m.

(5) WORLDLY has the form and experience to pose a threat.

Keep an eye on newcomers (1) ARDABIL, (3) SCOTTISH LINKS, (7) ALL ABOUT LOVE and (10) PAST AND PRESENT.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) BAGATELLE FLASH and (8) CUMBRE VIEJA are likely to acquit themselves competitively, but it could pay to follow the progress of (3) CAPTAIN WEST, who finished a close-up second on debut over track and trip.

Newcomers (5) AIR RAID, (9) ARBITRATION and (12) BOUNCEBACK are bred to be useful.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) POWERANDTHEGLORY would have come on well after a pleasing introduction over 1,000m.

The same could also be said of (5) WESTERN WORLD, whose chances have to be respected.

(1) STATED, (10) BOMBER BAY and (11) HAPPY DAYS have shown enough to make their presence felt.

Newcomer (3) COMMANDER GREEN bears watching.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) WORLD OF PLEASURE finished a close-up fourth under a big weight against older rivals over track and trip last time.

(4) KINDA WONDERFUL and (6) ROMAN AGENT have the means to acquit themselves well.

Improving last-start maiden winners (1) MAURITIUS KESTREL and (7) ALL OUT FOR SIX won over this course and distance – both ought to remain competitive.

Respect (5) AFRICAN PRINCE.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(5) TSUNAMI WARNING and (4) ETOILEFILLANTE will appreciate reverting to this distance.

(3) MIDWAY finished a close-up second over track and trip on his return from a rest last time.

(6) WATER DRAGON rates the one to beat on the strength and consistency of his form.

(8) APACHE CHIEF could bounce back to his earlier form. Respect.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(4) PALO QUEEN beat (1) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN and (7) TEQUILA SKY in a similar contest over track and trip last time. She is worse off at the weights but should remain competitive.

(2) LOVE SHACK and (3) NIGHT VIGIL complete the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) QUESTIONING edged out (5) JERUSALEMA RAIN in a similar contest over 1,100m earlier in the month and is good value to confirm his superiority over this distance on identical terms.

(7) BEREAVE steps out fitter, having finished fifth on his return from a rest.

(9) MUFASA has claims.

Veteran (11) RIO QUERARI will be in the thick of it once more.

(3) MEU CAPITANO steps up in class after back-to-back, course-and-distance wins, but should not be underestimated.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) ARTISTE, (2) KAIBOY and (7) TANNERON confirmed the promise of their encouraging debuts by improving to win second-up.

(8) LION RAMPART and (6) TALK TO THE MASTER boast strong feature-race form.

(4) MISS WORLD, (3) UN BEL DI and (5) RAMA FORSECA are not without chances.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) OLIVER was impressive when winning over track and trip recently with blinkers fitted, so a return to the cheekpieces is surprising.

(4) DUMBLEDORE and (5) GIMMELIGHTNING are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting.

(9) SILVER CROWN would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in consecutive course-and-distance appearances.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(1) FLY TO RIO and (9) VERONIQUE are proven at this level and should acquit themselves.

(4) CLOUD CHASER and (5) SENHORA VICTORIA caught the eye when running on well to finish close-up over track and trip from wide draws last time.

(8) BENEATH THE MOON and (13) HANG OUT THE STARS are capable of getting involved.