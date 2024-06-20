June 21 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) FREDERICOS PASSION showed promise on debut. He made good late progress although displaying signs of inexperience and can go one better this time.

(9) FIRST WISH ran well on debut and should contest the finish.

(1) BRIGHT FUTURE has been beaten in some better fields than this in the Western Cape and could improve.

(5) NIKES RAY OF LIGHT has shown improvement with each start and can get involved with the finish once again.

(7) UNION ROSE was not disgraced in his second start and has a place chance.

Race 2 (1,400m)

It will be interesting to see how many actually start in this race. Three of them are carded to have run last Friday so that form needs to be looked at.

Jockey Richard Fourie is carded to ride (4) FANTASY GIRL so all eyes will be on her and she could bounce back from a disappointing last effort.

(1) CONFETTI has a winning chance, as does (3) EXTRACTION, who is the most experienced in the field and has drawn well in barrier No. 3.

(6) GINGER PALACE showed good improvement last time and should do even better this time around.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(9) SEPTEMBER FLOWER was given a soft introduction to racing, and now on the turf, could show vast improvement and may well be a bit better than these battling maidens.

(10) TARTAN QUEEN showed improvement last time and could could be a live danger.

(1) GOTCHA BUZZ is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but can contest the finish if in the mood.

(2) STRING OF LIGHTS is in good form but does battle to finish off her races.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) KING OF QUEEN keeps running second but deserves a win.

(2) WILLIAM’S LEGACY disappointed last time but should do better over this course and distance.

(3) SPECMAGIC is improving and is clearly not out of it.

(9) STATESMAN was not disgraced on local debut and could like it back on the turf this time.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(3) JUAN CARLOS is much improved of late and can follow up on a good last win.

(5) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS was not disgraced last time and can contest the finish once again.

(8) HAROLD THE DUKE is doing well in the Eastern Cape and can get involved in the finish once again.

(11) SLAINTE MHATH is improving and should run another decent race.

Race 6 (1,600m)

A tough race for the exotics and you may well be best advised to include as many as possible selections.

(1) SCAMPTON is well drawn and in good form.

Stable companions (2) LAUNCH CODE and (3) FUJISAN are coming off solid wins and deserve respect.

Better things were expected from (7) OUTER DIMENSION last time, so he could bounce back to be a threat.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Fourie normally has a couple of winners at each East Cape meeting and (2) FOR ALL WE KNOW could get him another one. This filly is much improved of late and can follow up on a very easy last win.

(5) GLOBAL RUSH and (9) SUN SPECTACULAR could surprise.

(1) AS FATE HAS IT won a good race last time out but got a six-point penalty for that win.

(3) TREASURE HUNT ran well above her rating last time and is clearly not out of it.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) SON OF ZEUS clearly needed the last run. This 1,000m may be on the sharp side for him but he will be doing his best work at the finish.

(1) TUSCAN GOLD is speedy and should contest the finish. More was expected of (3) SIBERIAN STEEL in his two local runs but he does look the one to beat in this line-up.

(5) FOREST SPY has regained his best form and must be included in calculations.