June 23 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

12 Sweet Smile was much improved at his second start, and the inside draw will afford him a very good chance. He is the one to beat with Hugh Bowman up.

1 Beauty Missile has placed five times and is unlucky to not have won in Hong Kong. He drops to Class 4 and shapes as a danger.

10 My Wish finished fifth on debut and he can improve here. He gets his opportunity.

11 Yuen Long Elite is next in line, especially from an ideal draw.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Perfect Team is consistent and gets his opportunity, especially with seven pounds (3.2kg) coming off his back. He can take advantage of his ideal draw.

5 Super Win Dragon mixes his form but if he manages to find his best, then he can easily make his presence felt.

7 So We Joy is a winner already this season. This contest appears suitable for him.

9 Talents Ambition slots in light and draws well. In the mix.

Race 3 (1,650m)

14 Brave Witness went close last start and improvement out of that run can see him take beating, especially under the featherweight.

8 Mission Bravo can press forward and take an opportunity from there. He has race experience on his side.

2 G Liner is seeking back-to-back wins. He has the right gate and Bowman retains the mount.

11 Lucky Banner has a good barrier and is not without a hope.

Race 4 (1,800m)

5 Volcanic Spark has remained in super form and gets that chance, especially with an ideal draw on his side in this grade. One they all must catch.

7 Mister Dapper is better than his record suggests and may have just got a touch lost around Happy Valley last time.

1 Serangoon has top-weight and the wide gate to overcome, although he does have the class edge.

4 Gallant Hero goes about his racing well and he rates strongly.

Race 5 (1,400m)

8 Storming Dragon is closing in on a first win. He clearly has ability and has gone close already across three runs, twice placing. One to beat, especially with Zac Purton retaining the ride.

4 Steps Ahead is aiming to snap consecutive runner-up efforts. Has hit the ground running and can continue to improve.

7 Meepmeep has placed twice across three runs. He is another nearing a first win and he deserves respect.

1 Amazing Duck has the apprentice up and is worth respecting.

Race 6 (1,400m)

5 Master Mastermind has serious potential and should take beating. Bowman is aboard and this horse appears to have his fair share of untapped talent. One to catch.

10 Beauty Alliance raced wide and without cover last start. He can improve out of sight this weekend, if he receives a clean run throughout.

9 Vantastic Choice can press forward and find the front against this group. He is favoured with three pounds removed.

2 Sunny Da Best can return to form and he deserves another shot.

Race 7 (2,000m)

5 Universal Horizon finished runner-up last start. He went close that day and deserves another shot, especially from a suitable barrier. He looks ready for the step-up in trip now.

11 Oriental Smoke is aiming to snap a string of placings. He did well last start and another solid effort is expected this weekend.

6 Awesome Fluke is aiming for consecutive wins. He deserves respect.

3 Woodfire Bro is next best, even if he has the gate to overcome.

Race 8 (1,400m)

G3 Premier Cup

1 California Spangle is the clear one to beat. He will press forward and give this group something to reel in, especially as he is the only Group 1 winner in the field.

5 Mugen gets in light and keeps on improving. He receives a super chance with the featherweight assigned in the form of Karis Teetan.

2 Taj Dragon was a tidy winner two runs back. He is a six-time course-and-distance winner.

7 Telecom Fighters slots in light and can outperform his odds.

Race 9 (1,800m)

G3 Premier Plate

2 Galaxy Patch continues to meet every challenge thrown his way and he can do so again. He has got a stack of ability, he is versatile and he is the one they all must beat.

3 Happy Together did well to finish fourth at Group 1 level last start. He will make his presence felt if he performs at that level again.

4 Nimble Nimbus was impressive at his most recent barrier trial. Loves the course and distance.

1 Beauty Joy has claims. He just has a hefty impost to overcome.

Race 10 (1,200m)

5 Lucy In The Sky is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He rises in grade, although the step-up does appear well within his grasp. He will take some beating.

2 Young Superstar won well on debut in Hong Kong. He is a Singapore import, who has done superb since arriving at Sha Tin with Tony Cruz.

6 Not Usual Star gets his chance from the positive gate. He has lost form a bit, although he is capable on his day.

12 Silk Road Glory makes his debut after trialling well of late at Conghua. Purton’s pairing is worth keeping an eye on.

Race 11 (1,400m)

6 Stellar Express raced on the speed last start, although did manage to hold on for third. He can improve with that run under his belt and he is most deserving of a first win.

1 Top Gun is a talent and he can bounce back this weekend. He was classy with victory on debut, producing an effort which can easily see him put pressure on this group.

9 Rubylot has consistency on his side and pairs favourably with Purton.

14 Thriving Brothers slots in light and his first-up run was outstanding. He can take another forward step.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club