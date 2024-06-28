June 29 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) DANTONFROMSANDTON has won twice and been close-up in Highveld features. He gives weight and makes his Poly debut but comes from an in-form stable.

(7) WILD AT WAR was only five lengths back in the Group 1 Gold Medallion.

(2) KALAHARI ROLLER was off the track after his maiden win. Should still be ready to race.

(1) SUN IN MY POCKET failed narrowly on debut. She takes on males but has a light weight.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) DARING DASH has improved with each outing. He makes his Poly debut but is well drawn over a suitable trip.

(5) TERIYAKI is seldom far back. Has fair form in useful maidens.

(6) BARRY DU GROND was disappointing at his second start. The switch to Poly could improve him.

(3) ALWAYS SHINING goes well on Poly. Richard Fourie is aboard.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(10) MAGIC HAT TRICK was much improved over ground when close-up at long odds. Go close.

(7) RAINWATER found market support last run when tried in blinkers. The blinkers come off, cheek pieces on along with Fourie.

(6) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT raced greenly in a promising debut. He should enjoy this trip.

(8) ANIMAL IMPACT has put in two recent forward showings on Poly. He stays the trip.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) MAGIC TATTOO has put in two good sprints on the turf. The switch to Poly should suit and he rates a strong winning chance.

(8) CONVOCATION was outclassed in the Group 1 SA Fillies Sprint but scored a three-in-a-row before that. Her last win was over this course and distance.

(1) RUSSIAN DOLL won this race last year. She has had two runs back since a lengthy layoff and ran a smart preparation race at her second run back.

(9) PROUD MASTER made sudden improvement last run. He is classy on his day and a repeat can see him in the money again.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(9) MAGICAL FLIGHT is classy on her day and should enjoy the switch to Poly.

(11) PIRATE PRINCE has been contesting features over further at recent outings but is effective over this trip.

(2) TOM’S ACT has come well of late, and loves the Poly. He has bottom weight and Muzi Yeni to help along.

(3) PETIT VERDOT has a handy weight and drop in ratings to help.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) WILLOW EXPRESS had his consistency rewarded last start. Can follow up.

(4) WYZEACT has been in good form in smart Highveld company of late. Faces extra 200m but his last win was on Poly.

(2) LUCKY DOLLAR won well over course and distance at his penultimate start. Has a plum draw and should go close.

(1) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE is in cracking form. He will go close if he stays the extra 200m.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) MRS GERIATRIX is coming to hand again. She has class and that could carry her home.

(8) LAGUNA VERDE made sudden improvement last run and may have come to hand.

Stablemate (9) LADY FALLON ran on well behind the smart filly Francis Ethel last time.

(5) PRINCE OF TARANTO looks to have been primed for this race.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) STEVIE GEE was a touch unlucky last run. He has consistent form over course and distance.

(2) HIPPOCRATES ran third over course and distance last time.

(9) BRAVE VOYAGER is never far behind and, though most of his recent form has been over further, he is effective over this shorter trip.

(7) VICTOR RAIL seemingly has the weakest recent form, but gets stable rider.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(8) PHAKA IMALI goes well on Poly and is in good form. The extra 200m should not be a problem.

(5) GORGEOUS DUDE was a recent maiden winner when making his Poly debut. Can follow up.

(10) STRAWBERRY STINGER was running on strongly on Poly last time. The extra 200m will suit.

(2) BENNI IN THE AREA is a strong front runner and can go all the way.